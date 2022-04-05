BTS: V teaches Jon Batiste Korean as they go out for meal after Grammys, shares pic with his ‘jazz queen’ Lady Gaga

BTS member V, after the Grammy Awards, went out for a meal with singer-musician Jon Batiste in Las Vegas. Taking to Instagram, V shared pictures and a video giving BTS ARMY a glimpse of how he spent his time after the Grammys. (Also Read | AR Rahman spotted with BTS members in video from Grammys, his son calls himself Army)

In a video, BTS' V and Jon are seen exiting a restaurant. At the reception, V told a woman, "Ate well." Jon was seen repeating the line as the woman told them, "Have a good day." V and Jon were then seen laughing.

In the pictures, V and Jon were seen seated at a table inside the restaurant as they laughed and shared a conversation. For his day out, V wore a printed blue shirt, beige pants, and dark sunglasses. Jon opted for an all-black outfit. Sharing the post, V captioned it in Korean, "I ate well, it was delicious" and tagged Jon.

Jon too shared a video on his Instagram account. As the video started, V was seen teaching him Korean. As translated by Instagram user btsweverse_translation, V said, "Nice to meet you" and Jon repeated it. V then taught him, "I ate well" which Jon also repeated.

The video ended with the duo laughing uncontrollably. Jon captioned his post, "Music, food, and good vibes with my guy Kim Taehyung (raised hands and white heart emojis)." Food plates were also seen in the video. Jon shared V's post on his Instagram Stories with folded hands and red heart emojis.

Earlier, Jon had shared pictures as he posed with V at the Grammys. The duo was also seen hugging at the event. V had also interacted with Lady Gaga at the ceremony. They also hugged and posed for pictures.

Jon Batiste won five awards, including the Album of the Year (We Are), Best Music Video (Freedom), Best American Roots Performance (Cry), and Best American Roots Song (Cry).

V posed with Jon Batiste and Lady Gaga.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, V had shared pictures with Lady Gaga from the event. Sharing the post, he had written, "My jazz queen is @ladygaga." On his Instagram Stories, V also shared a photo featuring him and Lady Gaga.

At the Grammys, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook received a standing ovation for their performance of their English hit single Butter. They were nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category for Butter. However, they lost the award to Doja Cat and SZA (Kiss Me More).

