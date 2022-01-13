BTS: V teases Suga and calls him 'hero in a fairy tale' as he plays piano, leaves Jungkook in splits. Watch

BTS members Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video. The clip, which was released on Wednesday on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, showed Suga, Jimin, and V trying their hands at the musical instruments on the sets.

The video started with Jimin telling J-Hope, "I practised playing Butter on the piano." Butter, released last year, is the group's second all-English song after Grammy-nominated track Dynamite. BTS has been nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award in best pop duo/group performance for Butter.

As Jimin sang and played out of tune, J-Hope laughed and left. Jimin turned around and asked, "Why?" Jimin again fooled around with the piano and as the camera approached him, he laughed and went away.

BTS members Suga and V then started their own concert with the musical instruments. At first, Suga tried his hand at the double bass as he pretended to play it. However, no tune emerged from it and he went away. He was followed by V who tried to figure out how to play the instrument. As the BTS crew members urged the group to hurry up, V gave up playing the instrument.

As Suga sat at the piano, playing a melody, V teased and told Jungkook about him, "Like a boyfriend or a hero in a fairy tale." Jungkook then laughed and imitated the tune as Suga played lost in his thoughts.

After Suga got up from his seat, V rushed to take his place and played soulful music. He kept on saying, looking at Jungkook, 'you came', 'oh really' and 'I'm sorry'. "You should come up with an alternate character too," Junkook told V. In the video, the BTS members were all dressed in black and silver outfits.

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently taking an "extended period of rest". This is the group's first hiatus after they took a multiple-week break in 2019.

"BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” BTS agency Big Hit Music, wrote in a statement shared on Twitter last month.

