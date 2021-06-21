Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS: When 16-year-old Jungkook opened up getting tattoos and Suga got extremely protective, watch

BTS member Jungkook was 16 years old when he confessed he wanted to get a tattoo. Years later, Jungkook has numerous tattoos on his body, including one dedicated to the fandom, ARMY.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 10:28 PM IST
BTS singer Jungkook and rapper Suga from BTS American Hustle Life.

BTS singer Jungkook had fans talking after he stepped out wearing a short-sleeved shirt at the recently concluded BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. The singer's arm and hand featured numerous artworks, including 'ARMY', the number '0613' - BTS debut date, a golden-colored eye, and a microphone among various other tattoos. While fans have embraced the singer's body art, there was a time when Suga was worried that the ARMY might not appreciate Jungkook's decision of getting tattoos.

In an episode of BTS American Hustle Life, a 16-year-old Jungkook opened up about his dreams and aspirations of being able to drive, drink with his fellow BTS members, and getting tattoos. Addressing the camera, Jungkook said that he was inspired by a woman's neck tattoo and hoped that he would get inked as well once he's grown up. However, when Suga heard Jungkook talk about his dream of getting a tattoo, he wasn't fully on board.

"I always talk about this, when all of us go out together, the other members can't drink because of me. They don't even like drinking that much though it's kind of weird, all the members don't like to drink. So, when I become an adult, we're gonna go out and drink together. That's what they said. I want to be an adult as soon as possible so that all the BTS members can have a drink together like a party and I really want to drive. I want to get a tattoo," he said before Suga interrupted him to find out what he was talking about.

"The women inside have a tattoo (on their bodies). So I really want one too," Jungkook said. "Why are saying that in front of the camera? He's out of his mind! Our fans are gonna be disappointed," a concern Suga said. Jungkook assured him that he would get it only when he was all grown up. "I just mentioned how much I love our ARMY. If they love us, they won't mind. If it's a cute, tiny tattoo," he added.

Also read: BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo day 1: Jungkook's tattoos win fans, members perform Daechwita with fake beards

Suga was concerned for Jungkook probably because tattoos have been a taboo subject in South Korea. According to Koreaboo, although tattoos are not illegal in the country, they are categorised as a medical procedure and there are rigid rules surrounding getting a tattoo. Nevertheless, Jungkook's fans have supported him and his tattoos.

