BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo day 1: Jungkook's tattoos win fans, members perform Daechwita with fake beards

The first day of BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo concluded on Sunday evening. The special live-streaming event featured the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - coming together to perform their hit tracks.

On the first day of the event, BTS debuted the live performances of a few recent releases. The set-list for BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo featured Life Goes On, Butter, Dynamite, Moving On, Stay, Fly to My Room, Daechwita, IDOL, Dis-ease, Fire, So What, Not Today, Wishing on a Star, A Supplementary Story: You Never Walk Alone and Mikrokosmos.

While all the performances received love from fans, there were a few moments from the concert that left the ARMY talking. Here are a few such moments:

Jungkook's tattoos:

The youngest member of BTS surprised fans by stepping on stage wearing a short-sleeved shirt to perform a few tracks. His choice of the ensemble gave fans a closer look at his arm tattoos. Jungkook also transformed into various looks through the show, leaving fans impressed. "So umm…can we just silently appreciate how confident Jungkook was today? He’s slowly being comfortable around us to show his tattoos and arms and I am just so proud of him. Also…..HE LOOKS GORGEOUS LIKE HOW IS HE REAL," a fan noted. "JEON JUNGKOOK REALLY CAME OUT IN 4 DIFFERENT STYLES LOOKING EXTREMELY?!?!?!?!?!? HOT !!! IM OBSESSED HAVE MERCY !" another fan tweeted.

OT7 Daechwita:

BTS members surprised fans by coming together and performing Daechwita. The song was originally sung by Suga's alter-ego Agust D but during the BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, his fellow BTS members joined him to perform the song. If the performance wasn't surprising enough, the members sported fake beards and traditional outfits to perform the song.

Fans couldn't get enough of Jin's fake beard while J-Hope impressed fans with his rap. Suga was also seen performing with a sword, bringing back memories of the music video. Speaking about the performance, popular BTS fan Soo Choi tweeted, "Daechwita, every part they did was insanely good but it was so funny too, I've never seen this kind of 'high quality surprising live comedy opera rap show' in my life."

Jimin and Jungkook's piercing-inspired looks:

Jimin and Jungkook stunned when they stepped on the stage with a lip-piercing and eyebrow-piercing inspired look, respectively. Although fans had already seen Jungkook flaunt his eyebrow piercing look during the promotions of Butter, fans weren't prepared to see Jimin with the new look. Not only Jimin and Jungkook, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V were seen with fresh looks at the concert. Ahead of the concert, the members posted a selfie on Twitter to reveal they've dyed their hair again.

V and Jungkook's water fight:

The BTS singers reignited memories of the various water fights that they had during pre-Covid-19 concerts by getting involved in another water fight. V was seen splashing Jungkook with water while the members performed, So What. Soon after Jungkook chased him and splashed water back at him.

RM's toned arms cause a meltdown:

The BTS leader left fans screaming yet again by flaunting his toned biceps. The rapper slipped into a sleeveless T-shirt for one of the performances which gave a closer look at his arms. Fans tweeted pictures and shared their reaction. "OF COURSE NAMJOON DIRECTLY LOOKS AT HIS BUFF ARM, YALL HE KNOWS," a fan tweeted. "Can we talk about namjoon's arm?" another fan said. "what's your dream? my dream is holding namjoon's arm," a third fan tweeted.

BTS will return with BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo on Monday, June 14. The second day's concert has been titled as World Tour Version and is said to include some of BTS’ foreign-language songs. The Korean pop group has released two English songs so far and has released Japanese albums as well.

