Home / Entertainment / Music / When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kiss left BTS singer Jimin blushing, watch
BTS singer Jimin couldn't help but blush when he saw Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra kiss.
BTS singer Jimin couldn't help but blush when he saw Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra kiss.
music

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' kiss left BTS singer Jimin blushing, watch

  • BTS singer Jimin was attending Billboard Music Awards 2019 with his fellow members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. The K-pop group was seen grooving to Jonas Brothers' songs.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:57 PM IST

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra once left BTS member Jimin blushing with their impromptu PDA. Back in 2019, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were among the many musical stars to have attended the Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop group was performing their hit track Boy With Luv at the ceremony. Apart from their performance, BTS was also seen grooving in the audience beside Priyanka and other Jonas Brothers while Kevin Jonas, Nick, and Joe Jonas performed their set.

While the Jonas Brothers performance had the members on their feet, BTS' fandom ARMY couldn't help but notice singer Jimin's reaction to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's kiss during the song. In a video from the ceremony, Jonas Brothers were seen singing through the crowd before making their way back to the stage. During the act, Jimin witnessed an intimate moment and couldn't help but turn away and blush.

Watch the video here:


This year, BTS returned to the Billboard Music Awards to perform their newly released track, Butter. Nick was hosting the ceremony and Priyanka attended the event with him. Speaking about BTS, Nick had told Variety last month, “I love BTS. I saw them live here at the Rose Bowl a couple years back and was just blown away by their performance.”

BTS has been busy lately with its eighth-anniversary celebrations. Titled BTS Festa, the two-week-long digital celebrations features BTS members treating fans with family portraits and profiles. BTS leader RM also surprised fans with a new song, titled Bicycle, on Sunday. The two-week event will conclude with a two-day live-streaming event called BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo. The event is set to take place on June 13 and 14.

Also read: BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo date, time, tickets, live stream: Where and how to watch K-pop concert online

Jonas Brothers have announced that they will start their tour called Remember This in August. As part of the tour, Kevin, Joe, and Nick will be seen performing their old and new hit tracks. The event will kickstart from Las Vegas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas bts priyanka chopra-nick jonas + 2 more

Related Stories

A BTS meal in the US featured a chicken nugget resembling Among Us character.
A BTS meal in the US featured a chicken nugget resembling Among Us character.
music

BTS meal's chicken nugget auctioned off for a jaw-dropping 72.83 lakhs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 02:00 AM IST
  • A BTS fan found a chicken nugget in the shape of an Among Us character in their BTS meal. The fan sold the nugget for a whopping sum on eBay.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas attended the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) in Los Angeles.
bollywood

Nick reveals which brother he chose to call Priyanka after his accident

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:22 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas has spoken on which brother he chose to call Priyanka Chopra after he met with an accident recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.