BTS: When V confessed he was 'jealous' of Jungkook and asked Wooga Squad to send him a coffee truck

South Korean celebrities often show their support to each other by sending food and coffee trucks on special occasions. BTS members have also received and sent such trucks on a few occasions. However, BTS singer V once revealed he nudged his friends from the Wooga Squad, comprising Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy, to send him a coffee truck after he got ‘jealous’ of Jungkook.

The incident dates back to 2019. Jungkook had sent a snacks and coffee truck to his friend, actor Yeo Jin-goo on the sets of his hit show Hotel Del Luna in April 2019. As reported by Soompi, the banner on the snack truck read, “From JG (Jeon Jung Kook) to JG (Yeo Jin Goo), coffee shop/pizza restaurant opens next door to ‘Hotel Del Luna.'” A sticker also read: “I will cheer on ‘Hotel Del Luna.’ From Jin Goo’s friend Jungkook.”

In June 2019, Yeo Jin-goo sent a snack truck to a BTS fan meeting in Busan, showing his support to Jungkook. The singer shared pictures on Twitter. “From JG (Jin Goo) to JG (Jung Kook / Jung Gook),” the banner sent with the truck read. “I’m cheering for BTS and the golden maknae (youngest member) Jungkook! From Yeo Jin Goo, Jungkook’s friend,” it added.

Jungkook tweeted the pictures with the caption, “How did you know I like hot dogs? Thanks, I ate it well. #JGJG”. This exchange of support left V a tad ‘jealous’ and he ended up ‘annoying’ his friends. Later that month, during a BTS fan meet in Seoul, V received a truck from the Wooga Squad. According to Soompi, the truck was sent by Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik.

He shared the pictures on Twitter and confessed that he was ‘jealous’ of Jungkook through the hashtag. “Ooga ooga," he first said, adding that “Actually, since I was jealous of Jungkook, I asked them to do it by annoying them," he said, as translated by a BTS fan. The banner read, “Ooga? ooga? Taehyung-ah you know right? Ooga.” Another banner read, “Won’t say too much, was going to do more, but I’m holding back.. Work hard! Yeah, yeah, love you too.”

Recently, Wooga Squad member Peakboy brought the group together for his new music video Gyopo Hairstyle. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the singer revealed, “When I first let my friends listen to the music, everyone liked it so much, so they gladly agreed to appear in the music video. After the music video was released, they gave positive feedback saying that they enjoyed it very much.”