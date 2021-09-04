Peakboy reveals BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik's reactions to Gyopo Hairstyle - Exclusive

Peakboy recently treated Wooga Squad fans with an unusual music video of Gyopo Hairstyle. The song, which was released in July, featured four of his closest friends--BTS singer V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik--in never-seen-before avatars. While fans have showered the video with love, Peakboy revealed that his friends were also supportive to the idea of the music video.

“When I first let my friends listen to the music, everyone liked it so much, so they gladly agreed to appear in the music video. After the music video was released, they gave positive feedback saying that they enjoyed it very much,” he said, speaking with Hindustan Times.

In the video, Choi Woo-shik plays the role of a photographer while Park Hyung-sik doubles up as a customer of a food outlet that Peakboy's working at. Park Seo-joon essays the role of a production manager of a talk show, BTS singer V suits up to play a stylish server.

The song, Peakboy said, was inspired by his own hairstyle. However, the concept of the music video was suggested by the music video director. “It was the idea that the music video director first suggested during a meeting, and since then, many of the characters in the music video have been created through meetings," he said.

Although the video was bright and colourful, Peakboy revealed that the weather was playing a spoil sport. “On the first day of filming the music video, the weather wasn't very good. I had to shoot outdoors, but it suddenly rained. But as soon as we started filming, the rain stopped right away, but when the filming was over, it rained heavily again. Everyone said that the weather seemed to help, and the filming ended happily,” he said.

Ask him what inspired him to create the song in the first place, Peakboy said, “Gyopo Hairstyle was a hairstyle that I always wanted to do, and when I looked in the mirror after doing that hairstyle, I liked my appearance so much that I got inspired to make it.”

“I think the best inspiration for me comes from myself. As I work, I go through a lot of trial and error, and in the end, the topic that comes up at the end is nothing special, but it’s all related to me. Gyopo Hairstyle is also a song that came up while changing the hairstyle, which is deeply related to my daily life,” he added.