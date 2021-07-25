Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS singer V makes a handsome cameo in Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyle music video, watch
BTS singer V makes a handsome cameo in Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyle music video, watch

  • BTS singer V made a cameo in his friend Peakboy's new song Gyopo Hairstyle. The music video also featured Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 04:26 PM IST

BTS singer V joined his fellow Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik to make an appearance in Peakboy's new song Gyopo Hairstyle. The peppy song was released on Sunday and it featured the BTS member playing a stylish server.

Gyopo Hairstyle, composed, written and sung by Peakboy, was announced earlier this month. The singer had confirmed that his friends - BTS member V, and actors Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik - would be appearing in the music video. Although the five members do not appear together, Peakboy featured them in hilarious cameos.

While Parasite star Choi Woo-shik appeared first, playing a photographer, Strong Girl Bong-soon actor Park Hyung-sik soon followed, appearing in the video as a customer at a food joint that Peakboy worked at. Actor Park Seo-joon then made an appearance, playing a production manager of a talk show that Peakboy appeared on as a guest. Finally, BTS singer V made an entry as a stylish server with a drink for Peakboy. He was seen dressed in a purple suit with a towel on his arm and a blue drink in his hand.


Also read: BTS: V fits 35 TinyTan figurines in his pants, leaves members in splits. Watch

According to Soompi, with Gyopo Hairstyle, Peakboy wanted to spread the message: "Let’s choose what we like instead of worrying about what other people think. That’s how you can gain confidence and be happy.”

The new song comes a few weeks after the Wooga Squad reunited for Choi Woo-shik's on-tact fan meeting, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The actor had completed 10 years in the South Korean entertainment industry and hosted the special event. Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik, Peakboy and BTS singer V had appeared on the show to talk about his journey and share a few anecdotes about their friendship.

bts bts video bts pic kpop k-pop k-pop music k-pop star k-pop idol bts world + 7 more
