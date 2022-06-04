BTS will return to Korean music shows for promotions of Proof after 2 years

BTS members— RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all set for their upcoming anthology album Proof, releasing on June 10. This time they are leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of their album. According to their agency, Big Hit Music, BTS will return to Korean music shows after two years for the promotions of Proof. (Also read: BTS reveals they had planned a Mumbai concert in 2020, fans urge them to plan a visit to India again)

BTS will appear on the Korean music shows from June 16 onwards for the promotions. They will perform to Proof’s title track—Yet to Come on weekly music shows, including Mnet’s M Countdown on June 16, KBS 2TV’s Music Bank on June 17, and SBS’s Inkigayo on June 19. BTS had last performed on music shows in March 2020 for the promotions of their album Map of the Soul: 7.

Talking about Map of the Soul:7, BTS recently walked down the memory lane and shared how the coronavirus pandemic affected their work. The band was planning to go on a tour for a year and visit places like Barcelona, South America and India. They also added that they were in talks for organising a concert in Mumbai.

Proof will be a 3-CD collection of BTS’ hit old and new songs. Besides its title track Yet to Come, it will include songs Run BTS, Born Singer, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Butter and Life Goes On, among others. ‘The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours,” Big Hit added in a statement as the album is releasing three days before their ninth debut anniversary.

Their agency had recently unveiled a new group photo and the individual concept photos of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook from Proof. In the pictures, the members were dressed in pastel hues and featured in a veil theme. The new pictures are different to their all-black look in the first concept photos of Proof.

BTS’s last album was BE, released in 2020. Since then, they have also released hit singles such as Butter, Permission to Dance and My Universe featuring Coldplay.

