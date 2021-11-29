Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS-Megan Thee Stallion perform Butter at LA concert, Jin sports pigtails and channels Squid Game's doll. Watch

BTS and rapper Megan Thee Stallion danced to Butter remix at their Los Angeles concert. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed at the second of their four shows at SoFi Stadium.
BTS and Megan Thee Stallion at LA concert.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 03:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS and rapper Megan Thee Stallion grooved to the remix version of their chartbuster Butter at the second show of the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles.

The K-pop group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook also performed many other tracks, including ON, Fire, Dope, DNA, Blue & Grey, Black Swan, Dynamite, Stay, Idol, Young Forever, and Permission to Dance.

Fans shared videos from the concert which showed that Jin tied his hair into two pigtails and channelled the doll from Netflix's Squid Game. As the group members played the Red Light, Green Light game, Jin took on the role of the Younghee doll. V was also seen holding and playing with his pigtails.

During the concert, Jin also burst out laughing when he saw a fan dancing wildly. Jimin was also left in splits when he saw a fan wearing a blanket with his face on it. Jungkook left fans laughing as he, yet again on the second day of the concert, mistook his water bottle for his mic and sang in it.

Jin also burst out laughing when he saw a fan dancing wildly.
Jimin was also left in splits when he saw a fan wearing a blanket with his face on it.

The Los Angeles event was the first major in-person concert of BTS since 2019. The K-pop group took to stage on Saturday night for the first of their four shows at SoFi Stadium.

After the concert, BTS met rapper Anderson .Paak and his family backstage. Anderson shared video clips on Instagram Stories as well as a picture with BTS. “@bts.bighitofficial lmk if you need another member! I work well in groups!!!” he wrote.

BTS kept a busy schedule even during the pandemic by connecting with the ARMY through online concerts and virtual appearances.

Also Read | BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage LA day 1: Jungkook's moves win over ARMY, J-Hope tears up, members meet Anderson Paak

BTS also made a highly-publicised appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), their third, in New York as the special presidential envoy for future generations from their native South Korea. Following their UNGA address, the group also performed their latest English single Permission to Dance at the UN headquarters.

