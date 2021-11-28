BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage LA day 1: Jungkook's moves win over ARMY, J-Hope tears up, members meet Anderson Paak

BTS returned to the stage in front of a live audience after two years with Permission to Dance on Stage LA. The K-pop group, on Saturday night, reunited with their fandom Army.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed their hit tracks at the SoFi Stadium. While there were tracks from their old albums that featured in the set list, BTS performed a number of songs from their last two albums as well. These included ON, from Map of the Soul: 7, and Blue & Grey, from their album BE, among others.

While their performances left the ARMY excited, there were a few moments from the concert that left the fandom talking. Take a look:

Jungkook's vibe at the concert:

Sharing videos from the concert, fans couldn't help but be in awe of Jungkook's energy at the concert – especially during the performance of Fake Love and ON.

Jeon JUNGKOOK WTF???

Bighits please provide clothes...for the sake of armys sanity!!

Jin's flower hat:

A little into the concert, Jin surprised fans by stepping out on stage wearing a flower and ribbon on his head. He went on to perform a few songs with the hairstyle.

BTS member Jin at the Permission to Dance on Stage LA.

RM and J-Hope teared up; Suga confesses he almost cried too:

Time and again, BTS have spoken about how much they've missed meeting the fans in person. So when they reunited with fans in Los Angeles, the members got emotional. Fans present at the concert venue took to Twitter and revealed that RM teared up the moment he saw the ARMY in the stadium. Whereas J-Hope fought back his tears while addressing the fans during the concert.

hobi was holding himself back from crying during his ment 🥺 i love him so much :( pic.twitter.com/V1tTIqcSke — j-hope daily™ (@thehobiprint) November 28, 2021

As they prepared to bring the curtains down on their first day of the concert, Suga confessed he almost teared up while listening to ON at the concert venue. As translated by BTS fan account on Twitter, @btstranslation7, Suga said, “Everyone, I almost cried when I heard ON today. I finally realised it was really happening, and I thought, this is what my work is all about! I think we are finally where we should be. I hope we can continue to be together, just as we are! Thank you army!”

V accidentally kicked a ball at ARMY:

During the concert, BTS member V was seen interacting with the audience. At one point, he threw a couple of balls from the stage at them. While he picked up one of them and carefully threw it at the crowd, he decided to kick the second one. The kick seemed stronger than he intended and it landed on a group of fans. His reaction to the moment has fans in splits.

BTS singer V at Permission to Dance on Stage LA concert.

Jimin's happy jumps return:

Fans got emotional when they saw Jimin's ‘happy jump’ return. In the past, in many concerts, Jimin has been photographed jumping in the air with a big smile on. The sight returned when BTS was performing their song Permission to Dance.

BTS member Jimin at the concert.

BTS meets Anderson .Paak:

After the concert ended, BTS met American rapper Anderson .Paak and his family backstage. The rapper has often spoken about the K-pop group and that his son is a fan of BTS. Anderson shared video clips on his Instagram Stories of meeting the group and also shared a group picture with them, offering to be the group's eighth member. “@bts.bighitofficial lmk if you need another member! I work well in groups!!!” he wrote.

BTS will be performing three more nights in Los Angeles.