Entertainment / Music / BTS's V asks his father to greet J-Hope's dad during the Seoul concert, fans call it 'cutest moment'. Watch
music

BTS's V asks his father to greet J-Hope's dad during the Seoul concert, fans call it 'cutest moment'. Watch

A clip from BTS's Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul concert is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the video, BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V can be heard asking his father to greet fellow member J-Hope's dad.
BTS's V asked his dad to greet fellow band member J-Hope's dad.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 05:53 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS performed at the Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul concert earlier this month. It marked BTS band members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook's first concert with live audience since the Covid-19 pandemic. A fan shared a video of BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V from the concert, in which he is seen requesting his father to greet his fellow band member J-Hope’s dad. (Also Read: BTS' Jimin to make K-drama OST debut with Our Blues, ARMY says: 'We've been waiting for it for years')

In a clip shared on Twitter by a fan, Kim can be heard saying “Dad! Please greet Hoseokie Hyung’s dad!”

One fan reacted to the video, “He really is the sweetest. He cares for his family & his fans. Taehyung stage presence is insane." Another fan said, “this was one of if not the cutest moments of the concert.” While one fan re-tweeted the video saying, “Omg their parents came,” another one said, “His dad is so proud of him I know.”

BTS's concert Permission To Dance - Seoul took place at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. This was the band's first performance with the live audience after a gap of over two years owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The group previously held a virtual version of Permission To Dance on Stage concert last year, their first since BTS Map of the Soul ON:E, which was held online in October 2020. During the 2.5 hour-long concert, which was also live streamed for international viewers via Weverse, they performed 21 songs including Fire, Dope, Blue & Grey, Black Swan, and Blood Sweat Tears.

BTS is also looking forward to meeting fans in Las Vegas next month after their Seoul shows in front of a live audience and their performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards. They are nominated in the best pop duo/group performance category for Butter at the Grammys.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics
bts world bts bts video
