Bulleya: Anshul Riaji bags music deal with Fab Music Beats. Watch debut video

Gone are the days where artists and musicians needed luck and connections in the industry to be successful in the field. With the dawn of social media, being talented and knowing how to use social media platforms is enough to get you recognised by the world for your skills.

Fab Music Beats, the music label from the house of HT Media Ltd. has garnered attention over the internet for its approach towards bringing out fresh talents from all over India as well as with the music that they are releasing online under their new initiative #Street2Studio.

Street2Studio, an initiative launched by Fab Music Beats aims at providing a platform for street artists to promote and showcase their talent. They aim at providing a stage to more than 600 street artists from different nooks and corners of India and helping them in getting recognised by the world. Anshul Riaji, is going to be first among the many street artists who will be launched under this much-anticipated initiative, which is going to provide a positive push to the street talent from our country.

Anshul Riaji, a busking artist (the art of playing or singing music on the street in return for gratuities or donations) from Delhi took the internet by storm when one of his renditions of a popular Bollywood Sufi song was uploaded by a user on a social media platform and it went viral. It caught the eyes of some well-known Bollywood artists as well, like Javed Ali who praised Anshul by saying, “His passion for music won my heart”. Hindustan Times was among the first to publish an article about him earlier this year when his video had gone viral.

Anshul, who likes to refer to himself as the ‘soloest busker’, is a daily wage labourer by the day and does his busking around the blocks of Connaught Place in Delhi by the nights. After his video went viral and after being mesmerized by his talent, he was invited by the team of Fab Music Beats to perform in their office. Soon after which, he was offered a contract by the team to sing a song under their Street2Studio initiative.

Anshul’s debut song ‘Bulleya’ was released on 8th November and it is the first song to be launched under the #Street2Studio initiative by the Fab Music Beats. The song has already crossed 750k on Fabmusicbeats Youtube channel. Directed by Deep Singh with lyrics penned by Sumit Kohli & the music composed by Surya Prakash Vishwakarma. The Music video has been directed by BhanuX. The video features Anshul Riaji himself. It is streaming now on all major audio streaming platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Wynk, Hungama, etc. You can also watch it on the official YouTube Channel for Fab Music Beats.

