Calling all K-pop fans! Blackpink is heading to the San Francisco with "Born Pink" tour. Get your tickets ASAP

Attention all K-pop fans! If you missed Blackpink's incredible performance at Coachella, fear not! The sensational South Korean girl group is gracing San Francisco with their presence this summer, giving fans a second chance to experience their electrifying "Born Pink" tour. And guess what? It's not too late to snag your tickets and join the party!

Consisting of the talented quartet Jennie Kim, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, Blackpink has been taking the world by storm. They kicked off the North American leg of their global tour last October in Dallas, Texas, and they'll be hitting San Francisco's Oracle Park on August 22nd. But the fun doesn't stop there. They'll wrap up their tour with a bang at the iconic Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on August 26th.

Their latest studio album, also titled "Born Pink," has been a smashing success since its debut in 2022. Packed with chart-topping hits like "Typa Girl," "Shut Down," and "Yeah Yeah Yeah," the album has received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. Blackpink's unique style, blending EDM, pop, trap, and hip-hop influences, has captivated audiences worldwide.

Since their debut in 2016 with the release of their single album "Square One," Blackpink has made waves in the music industry. They have become the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100 and have solidified their status as one of the most successful Korean girl groups globally. Their record-breaking album, "Born Pink," has already sold over two million copies, cementing their place in music history.

As concertgoers eagerly await their arrival at Oracle Park, they can expect nothing short of a powerhouse pop extravaganza. Blackpink's performances are known for their high-energy choreography, mesmerizing light shows, and an unwaveringly passionate fan base. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable night filled with catchy tunes and mesmerizing stage presence.

At the time of publication, no supporting acts have been announced, but one thing is for sure: Blackpink will be the main attraction, taking center stage to deliver a show that will leave fans in awe.

So mark your calendars and set your alarms! Blackpink will descend upon Oracle Park on August 22, 2023, with the show kicking off at 8:30 p.m. local time. If you're still in need of tickets, don't fret. StubHub and SeatGeek currently offer the best deals, with prices starting around $206 (excluding taxes and fees). Act fast, as these tickets are in high demand, and you won't want to miss this unforgettable experience.

