Cardi B escapes charges for throwing mic at fan in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. has decided not to charge Cardi B for throwing a microphone at a fan.

(FILES) Cardi B performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 6, 2019 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Cardi B will not face criminal charges over an incident in which she threw her microphone at a member of her audience, police in Las Vegas said August 3. Detectives launched a battery probe into the "WAP" star's actions after she retaliated when a concert-goer chucked a liquid at her. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld, quoted to TMZ Thursday.

“On behalf of Cardi, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” they added.

The “WAP” rapper celebrated the news on Twitter Thursday, posting a picture of two Jewish men walking in the street, seemingly referring to her Jewish lawyers.

“Remember …..,” she tweeted.

Her fans replied with the lyrics from her 2018 hit “Bickenhead,” where she rapped, “Lawyer is a Jew he gon’ chew up all the charges.”

The investigation stems from an incident that occurred last week at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas, where Cardi, 30, was performing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A viral video shared on TikTok Sunday showed that Cardi was splashed with a drink by a concertgoer. She reacted by hurling her microphone at the person, hitting another woman who was standing next to them.

Security then stepped in and removed the woman who was hit by the mic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another video showed that the 30-year-old rapper had actually asked the audience to “splash” water “in [her] p***y” before the incident happened.

“That s**t feels good,” the Grammy winner said as she bent over and the fans splashed her.

After the incident, Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar was named as a suspect for battery.

The woman who was hit by the mic reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metro PD and, according to TMZ, she was not the one who threw the drink. She was hit by accident because the real culprit was next to her.

ALSO READ| Mic thrown by Cardi B during concert is on auction for ₹82,00,000

The microphone that Cardi threw is now being auctioned for charity on eBay by Scott Fisher, whose company provided audio support for the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If you want a piece of hip hop infamy and what has now become national and world news then please bid whatever you are willing to spend….thanks,” Fisher wrote on the listing.

As of Thursday afternoon, the mic had hit a high bid of more than $99,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON