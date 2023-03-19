Taylor Swift kicks off her Eras tour with a bang, unveils the complete setlist from the opening night!

Taylor Swift, the pop superstar, has finally launched her long-awaited Eras Tour on March 18th, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is Swift's first tour since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018, as her 2020 Lover Fest was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has released three studio albums and re-recorded two of her previous albums, Fearless and Red. (Also read: Fans react to Lady Gaga's no makeup look at Oscars 2023 performance)

Taylor Swift at Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour promises to take fans on a journey through all of Swift's musical eras, with the setlist remaining a mystery until the first show. Fans speculated whether she would perform hits from each of her 10 albums chronologically or mix them up to tell a completely different story. The tour has already broken records, with overwhelming demand for tickets causing Ticketmaster to crash, resulting in disappointment for hundreds of thousands of fans. The tour broke the record for the most concert tickets sold by an artist in one day, with 2.4 million sold.

The opening night of the tour gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect. Swift performed a trio of hits from her album Fearless, including "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me," wearing a gold fringed flapper dress nearly identical to one she wore during her "Speak Now" tour in 2011. She also changed her look for the "Evermore" segment, donning a flowing marigold corset gown by Etro to sing songs like "'Tis the Damn Season" and "Champagne Problems."

In addition to performing her greatest hits from each of her past albums, Taylor Swift paid homage to memorable looks from her many style eras through the years. She started the show with a performance of songs from her album Lover, including "Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince" and "Cruel Summer," while wearing an Atelier Versace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin boots.

Below is the complete setlist for the opening night of the highly-anticipated Eras Tour. The setlist includes a mix of old favorites and new hits, showcasing Taylor Swift's impressive range as an artist.

1. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

2. Cruel Summer

3. The Man

4. You Need to Calm Down

5. Lover

6. The Archer

7. Fearless

8. You Belong With Me

9. Love Story

10. Tis the Damn Season

11. Willow

12. Marjorie

13. Champagne Problems

14. Tolerate It

15 Ready for It?

16. Delicate

17. Don't Blame Me

18. Look What You Made Me Do

19. Enchanted

20. 22

21. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

22. I Knew You Were Trouble

23. All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

24. Invisible String

25. Betty

26. The Last Great American Dynasty

27. August/ Illicit Affairs

28. My Tears Ricochet

29. Cardigan

30. Style

31. Blank Space

32. Shake It Off

33. Wildest Dreams

34. Bad Blood

35. Mirrorball (acoustic)

36. Tim McGraw (acoustic)

37. Lavender Haze

38. Anti-Hero

39. Midnight Rain

40. Vigilante Shit

41. Bejeweled

42. Mastermind

43. Karma

Overall, the Eras Tour is shaping up to be a dream come true for Swift's fans, as she takes her audience on a journey through her impressive musical career. Fans who were fortunate enough to secure tickets are in for a treat, while the rest will have to cope with their disappointment.

