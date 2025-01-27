Chris Martin ditches car, walks on Ahmedabad street with Dakota Johnson after Coldplay concert, fans throng them. Watch

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin chose to ditch his car after his Ahmedabad concert. Several videos emerged on social media platforms on Monday of the band member walking on the street at night with his girlfriend-actor Dakota Johnson. (Also Read | Chris Martin says ‘what the heck’, ‘arrives in Ahmedabad’ for Coldplay's biggest concert on scooter. Watch) Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson were spotted together in Ahmedabad.

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson take a walk on Ahmedabad streets

In a video shared by Instagram user, throttledhunter, Chris and Dakota walked on the footpath holding hands. They also shared conversations and laughter. Their team, security guards, and the police also accompanied them. A huge crowd was seen walking behind them.

In another clip, the crowd was seen walking on the road as they followed the duo. The police made sure that the traffic was running smoothly. A fan greeted Chris with a 'hi,' and he responded with a smile.

For the outing, Chris wore a blue T-shirt, denims and shoes. Dakota opted for a white top and black trousers. The video was shared with the caption, "Chris Martin walking on Judges Bungalow road right after the show in Ahmedabad."

Fans react to video

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "His security should be tight like anything can happen, we have seen in history." "It's Ahmedabad, the safe home to millions," read a comment. "See their simplicity," wrote a person. "Let him relax for a bit, guys," said an Instagram user. Another person said, "Indian celebs have a lot to learn."

During the concert on Sunday, Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day by singing Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhhe Salaam. He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

Earlier, ahead of his concert in Ahmedabad, Chris took a ride in the city on a person's scooter. He also took several walks with Dakota in Mumbai.

About Coldplay's India concert

Coldplay's India tour included performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. The band will kick off their Hong Kong tour in Apriland perform in South Korea in the same month.

Coldplay, the British rock band, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.