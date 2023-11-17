CL, Paul Blanco, Kim Min Joon, Dami Kwon and others support G-Dragon amid drug probe: ‘Free GOAT man’

It's been days since G-Dragon's name popped up in a drug case. As Seoul police continue to investigate the charges, many fans and celebs have extended support to the rapper-singer via a special social media campaign. From his friend-rapper CL to sister Dami Kwon and her husband-actor Kim Min Joon many posted on their respective Instagram account in favour of the former BIGBANG member. Also read: G-Dragon reacts after reports claimed that he concealed evidence of potential drug use

G-Dragon's old friend CL posted in support of him amid drug charges.

Titled as Guardians of Daisy, the campaign is an Instagram filter which has been launched by G-Dragon’s fashion brand Peaceminusone. With the same logo as the label, the account has been spreading the word for their CEO under the hashtag ‘Guardians Of Daisy’ and ‘We Stand With GDragon.’

CL shares memories with G-Dragon

CL supports G-Dragon amid drug charges.

Joining the campaign, CL who was under YG Entertainment as a part of 2NE1, used the filter and posted a collage of throwback photos of herself and G-Dragon. The photo is from the times when G-Dragon was a member of BIGBANG while CL was in 2NE1 under the same agency. Without saying anything, she tagged the singer.

Celebs on G-Dragon's innocence

Rapper, producer Paul Blanco also used the same filter and called G-Dragon ‘greatest of all time’. He wrote, "Free da goat man.” G-Dragon's sister Dami Kwon also joined the challenge. Her husband, actor Kim Min Joon posted a photo in his support.

Celebs support G-Dragon via special social media campaign.

Besides them, several other celebrities across the globe participated as well. Fashion model Soo Joo and YGX's Kwon Young Don also shared photos on their personal accounts.

G-Dragon and controversy

G-Dragon previously appeared before the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning and drug tests. While his initial drug tests came out negative as per Soompi, later reports claimed that G-Dragon had concealed his evidence of potential drug use. Reportedly, the police wanted to take his hair follicle samples for further investigation. However, G-Dragon allegedly removed hairs on his body, except for those on his head. Later, he had denied that he underwent hair removal specifically for the investigation. His advisory counsel, in a statement, claimed that all rumours are 'completely untrue'.

