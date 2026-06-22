Clive Davis net worth: How rich was the music mogul behind Whitney Houston at the time of death? Details

Music industry legend Clive Davis has died at the age of 94 after a brief hospitalization in May. His longtime representative, Aliza Rabinoff has announced his death and said in a statement that he “passed away peacefully from age-related illness … surrounded by his family and loved ones.”

Music producer Clive Davis passes away at 94.(REUTERS)

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His cause of death was age-related illnesses, as per reports. Now after his death people are wondering what was his net worth and how much he used to earn.

Clive Davis net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clive Davis had a net worth of $850 million. He enjoyed one of the most influential careers in modern music, shaping five decades of pop, rock, R&B, and soul. He began his professional life as an attorney before rising through the ranks at Columbia Records, becoming its president in the late 1960s. He signed or championed acts like Janis Joplin, Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, and Earth, Wind & Fire, turning Columbia into one of the most commercially dominant labels of the era.

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{{^usCountry}} After leaving Columbia in the early 1970s, Davis started Arista Records. The label became very successful under him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After leaving Columbia in the early 1970s, Davis started Arista Records. The label became very successful under him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He helped launch the careers of Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow and gave a boost to Aretha Franklin's career too. He also worked with artists like Patti Smith, Alan Parsons, Kenny G and Sarah McLachlan. Davis played a big role in hip-hop's growth as well, signing the Notorious B.I.G. and teaming up with Sean Combs to build Bad Boy Records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He helped launch the careers of Whitney Houston and Barry Manilow and gave a boost to Aretha Franklin's career too. He also worked with artists like Patti Smith, Alan Parsons, Kenny G and Sarah McLachlan. Davis played a big role in hip-hop's growth as well, signing the Notorious B.I.G. and teaming up with Sean Combs to build Bad Boy Records. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2000, Davis started J Records, which quickly became a hit and helped artists like Alicia Keys and Luther Vandross rise to fame. J Records later became part of RCA Music Group and Davis went on to become chief creative officer at Sony Music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2000, Davis started J Records, which quickly became a hit and helped artists like Alicia Keys and Luther Vandross rise to fame. J Records later became part of RCA Music Group and Davis went on to become chief creative officer at Sony Music. {{/usCountry}}

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He was also famous for hosting exclusive pre-Grammy parties every year.

His early life and personal wife

Clive Davis was born on April 4, 1932, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City to Jewish parents Herman and Florence. He was raised in the Crown Heights neighborhood. As a teenager, he lost both of his parents within a two-year span and subsequently lived with his married sister in Queens.

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He attended New York University, graduating magna cum laude in 1953 with a degree in political science, before attending Harvard Law School on a full scholarship, graduating in 1956.

Davis was married twice, first to Helen Cohen from 1956 to 1965 and then to Janet Adelberg from 1965 to 1985. He is survived by four children: Fred, Lauren, Mitch and Doug.

In his 2013 autobiography “The Soundtrack of My Life,” he publicly revealed his bisexuality.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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