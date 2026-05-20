Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa copied? Internet compares Pritam's new track to 1993 Italian tune

Maddock Films recently released another romantic and peppy track from the upcoming film Cocktail 2. Titled Mashooqa, the song showcases the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and has already generated buzz online. While many fans praised the visuals and the pairing, a section of internet users accused the makers of copying the tune from a 1993 Italian song titled Se So Arrubate A Nonna.

Internet accuses Pritam of copying Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's stills from Mashooqa.

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A Reddit user recently shared clips from Mashooqa alongside the 1993 track, pointing out striking similarities between the tunes. Soon, several users joined the discussion and claimed the music sounded almost identical. One user commented, “It's still a dull song even after Pritam copied it.” Another wrote, “Fork found in kitchen.” One comment read, “Bollywood copying again?” while another added, “It sounds same.” A user also joked, “Pritam can't stop copying lol.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, some users came out in defence of composer Pritam and argued that the song may have been inspired through sampling rather than direct copying. One Reddit user explained, “This is called sampling, not stealing/copying. It’s when you take the main beat of a song and layer other instruments over it with changed lyrics. It’s a very popular concept in the music industry. Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Kanye and many more artists also sample songs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, some users came out in defence of composer Pritam and argued that the song may have been inspired through sampling rather than direct copying. One Reddit user explained, “This is called sampling, not stealing/copying. It’s when you take the main beat of a song and layer other instruments over it with changed lyrics. It’s a very popular concept in the music industry. Pitbull, Taylor Swift, Kanye and many more artists also sample songs.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The original song, Se So Arrubate A Nonna, is a comedic Neapolitan track by Italian duo Bibi & Coco, released in 1993 as part of their album Le Origini Vol. 2. The title roughly translates to “The Kidnapped Grandma” in the Neapolitan dialect. Although the song did not become a global hit, it has maintained a cult following over the years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The original song, Se So Arrubate A Nonna, is a comedic Neapolitan track by Italian duo Bibi & Coco, released in 1993 as part of their album Le Origini Vol. 2. The title roughly translates to “The Kidnapped Grandma” in the Neapolitan dialect. Although the song did not become a global hit, it has maintained a cult following over the years. {{/usCountry}}

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This is not the first time Pritam has faced allegations of plagiarism. Over the years, social media users have repeatedly pointed out similarities between some of his compositions and international tracks. In 2017, he was accused of copying the song Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and comparing it to music by the band Papa Roach. In an earlier interview in 2016, Pritam had admitted to making “mistakes” in the past and said he had since become more careful about his music.

About Mashooqa

Mashooqa has been composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Mahmood Ruaa Kayy, with the Italian portions written and performed by Mahmood. The song follows Kriti and Shahid’s characters travelling together and gradually falling in love.

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Despite the controversy, many fans loved the chemistry between the lead pair. One fan wrote, “Shahid looks so cute and Kriti looks so hot. Loving the chemistry. Song is fabbb.” Another commented, “Kriti and Shahid have one of the best chemistry. I loved it.”

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a lead role. The romantic comedy serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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