‘Complete violation’: Katy Perry blasts White House over using 'Firework' song in Iran strikes TikTok video

Pop star Katy Perry has criticized the White House for using her hit song Firework in a TikTok video showing military strikes. The singer said she never gave permission for the song to be used and does not support it.

Katy Perry says she never approved the song's use

Katy Perry reacts after her song "Firework" was used in a White House TikTok video. (REUTERS)

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The White House shared a TikTok video on Thursday. The video showed footage of military strikes. It used Katy Perry's 2010 song "Firework" as the background track. The lyrics "boom, boom, boom" were timed with clips of bomb explosions.

The caption of the video read, “Iran has been warned," per Variety.

Katy Perry reacted to this on X on Saturday morning. She shared a strong statement against the use of her song. Her full statement read:

"I am deeply appalled and angry to see 'Firework' used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it.

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{{^usCountry}} I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. {{/usCountry}}

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My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare."

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The White House's post comes at a time when the Trump administration seems to be pausing a big escalation against Iran while talks continue. However, US forces are still positioned for more attacks. Trump has said Washington is “locked and loaded” but “not in a hurry” and claims Tehran is now more serious about reaching an agreement. At the same time, US Central Command has continued to strike Iranian missile, maritime and nuclear-related targets, as per Variety.

Katy Perry is not the only artist to speak up against such use of songs. In June, Ariana Grande had also hit out at the White House for using a version of her 2024 song “Bye” in a TikTok post. That video showed ICE agents arresting and handcuffing people. Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Celine Dion, Neil Young and the Rolling Stones have also criticized Trump in the past for using their songs at rallies or in videos without their support, per Variety.

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Netizens react to Katy Perry's statement

Katy Perry's post got mixed reactions online. Many users pointed out her past deals and appearances. One user wrote, “Lmao it's not your song you sold the rights. Shut up and go make out with your communist boyfriend.”

A user also pointed out her licensing deal, writing, “Katy Perry's music is fully licensed and available on TikTok under a broad, multi-year agreement established between her record label, Universal Music Group (UMG), and the social media platform. She received $225 million dollars in the deal.”

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Another comment read, “Actually, five people are credited to writing this song. You also sold your music catalogue to Litmus Music for $225 million. Tell us more how angry you are.”

While another wrote, “Girl, not once do you make a cease & desist demand. Get your lawyer to draw that up immediately. And bring legal action if the admin. continues."

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Katy Perry announces 'The lifetimes tour live from Paris' concert film

Katy Perry is bringing her Lifetimes Tour to the big screen. She has announced "The Lifetimes Tour Live From Paris," a concert film releasing in cinemas.

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The film will feature one of her Paris shows from the tour, giving fans who missed the live concert a chance to watch it on the big screen. Release dates and countries will be announced later.

The Lifetimes Tour mixes Perry's old hits with songs from her latest era, known for big staging, colourful costumes and high energy performances. Her popular songs like "Firework," "Roar," "Dark Horse" and "California Gurls" remain part of her live shows, as per The Express Tribune.