Country singer Adeem Maria leaves internet in hysteria with song ‘Sundown Town’ gets brutal beating from online critics

American singer Adeem Maria annihilates Aldean's anthem and faces allegations of allegedly promoting violence and racism. He titled his takedown "Sundown Town" while the song was released in May, but started receiving hate post-release of the music video.

Country singer receives brutal beating from critics for Troublesome Tune(TikTok)

The troublesome tune showcased lines such a featuring footage such as Aldean posing in front of an American flag wrapped around the Maury County Courthouse in Tennessee, and visuals from BLM and other protests is seen in the video as well.

Meanwhile, critics have gone on to call Aldean all sorts of names, such as racist, violent bigot, and small town, and he was barred from Country Music Television after the controversy.

The artist took the song to his TikTok and also went on to post the song onto his Twitter, where it has received more than 385,000 views. He captioned it, "Please share it around & enjoy!"

Aldean has taken a stand for his song and was dismayed by the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests. He mentioned the references as "meritless" and "dangerous."

In a statement, Aldean said "not a single lyric references race or points to it."

Meanwhile, other defenders have gone on to call the tune "hypocritical". Having seen the critics regularly take a stand towards music genres promoting the exact type of influence in today's world, genres like hip-hop or rap often portray the degradation of women and promote violence.

The BBR Music labelmate Blanco Brown tweeted to fans, saying, "He doesn't believe Aldean is racist—just a bad songwriter coming in defense of the country singer."

The music video is also vastly made up of clips and imagery showing police confrontations, riots, and protests, some of which were from the BLM movement, while others showcased petty crimes and store burglaries.

He justified his song by also mentioning that it refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up."