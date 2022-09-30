Delhi getting ready to Unwind at the biggest food and music festival!

The anticipation is rising with every passing day as the dates for India’s biggest food and music festival, HT City Unwind, come closer! Mobikwik presents HT City Unwind is a three-day festival which celebrates the best of music and food under one big metaphorical roof between October 7-9 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

In association with HT City’s dedicated food handle on Instagram, HT City Foodies, the fun event will see popular restaurants and brands bringing the best of culinary delights. From top chefs in the country holding masterclasses and imparting valuable tips and tricks, to some of the most droolworthy food items, HT City Unwind is a must-attend for all the food lovers!

“I am super excited for the HT City Unwind festival. I urge more and more people to come to this fest, as it is going to be grand,” says chef Nishant Choubey, who will be present at the festival for all three days.

Apart from the festival being food haven for three days with a spread of culinary delights, it will also be featuring high-octane performances from some of the biggest music stars in the country, including Rashmeet Kaur, Sunanda Sharma, Jass Manak and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

“I am so excited to perform at HT City Unwind festival. It is going to be a blast,” says Kaur, who is slated to enthral the audiences on the first day of the festival (October 7). “I am thrilled to perform at India’s biggest food and music festival, HT City Unwind. See you in Dilli, guys,” says Manak.

And that’s not all! Several rock and DJ acts, including Swarveda, Tarkash, Rocknama and DJ Sumit Sethi, are set to join the festival’s lineup and promise to make your evenings more musical! Watch out this space for contests to win entry passes to the event.

