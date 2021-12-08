Delhi girl Neha Bhasin on her recent visit : The connect to this city is very nostalgic

Born and brought up in New Friends Colony Neha Bhasin is a total Dilli girl. While her base certainly is Mumbai now due to her profession, she has not lost touch with the Capital.

“Delhi is my janam bhoomi, Mumbai is my karam bhoomi,” laughs the singer, who has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) and Dhunki (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan).

Recently she was in town to visit her family, and we got a chance to catch up with her in her house. “ The connect to this city is very nostalgic. I went to Frank Anthony Public School, and then Lady Shri Ram College. Midway college, I got selected for VIVA, back in 2002. After that, I haven’t lived here. Of course, I come here six-seven times a year to visit my family,” she reveals.

Singer Neha Bhasin enjoying her time in her Delhi home.

The first ever concert she performed in. in fact, was here. And it was almost like something divine made it happen. “I remember the day, it was June 1, 2002, at Modern Barakhamba grounds. It was a landmark moment in my life, I will absolutely never forget it. When I was nine or ten, I idolized Mariah Carey and Michael Jackson, it was my dream to live like that, with a big stage, lights, people shouting your name. It actually came true. It is strange that my first concert was originally supposed to happen in Mumbai, but it ended up being shifted to Delhi. Both Anushka (Dandekar, singer and member of VIVA) are from Delhi, and we were homesick. It was great to have our families in front of us,” Bhasin gets emotional.

Her favourite hangout spots around the city are Khan Market, where The Big Chill café started when she was in college. “They used to have a shack in East of Kailash. Then I love going to Select Citywalk mall in Saket . I roam around Khan Market for sure every time, and buy at least something, like a pair of shades,” she says.

Dilli ka khaana is a favourite with every Delhite too. But Bhasin confesses she has been a vegan and off gluten for five years now. This means she has to hold off from indulging herself in the many things her city has to offer. “I am not much of a foodie. When my sister comes, she makes it a point to have chhole bhature at a specific shop, then tikki in Karol Bagh, kachori… Delhi’s street food is great. Now I have my dietary changes, so it has become a bit of an issue. Van ki chowmein, sweet corn soup…,” Bhasin doesn’t know where to stop drooling!

How different is the experience here now, compared to when she was not a public figure and people didn’t recognize her? She reveals an incident when she first realized she is famous. “ The first time I went to Greater Kailash market, I was on TV by then, and everyone looked at me in a different way. I was still in college, so my friend said ‘ I am not walking with you’ as people were coming up to me for autographs. I used to travel in autos even then, but after this day I realized ‘ okay now I am a somebody and need to behave a certain way’ Now I have got used to people coming up to me in public places. It doesn’t feel any different,” she says.

