Diddy’s attorney withdraws after alleged concerns over readiness for upcoming trial: Report

Anthony Ricco has recently stepped down as Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' attorney, citing unspecified concerns in his withdrawal form. While he did not elaborate on the reasons for his departure, stating that there are "sufficient reasons (related to the protections afforded by the attorney/client privilege)," as reported by TMZ that one of the key factors behind his decision was a disagreement with his co-counsel regarding their preparedness for Diddy's upcoming trial, set for May 5. Anthony Ricco has resigned as Sean Combs' attorney, citing unspecified concerns and alleged disagreements with co-counsel over trial preparedness. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy’s lawyer believed they were not ready for Diddy’s trial

Ricco expressed concerns that he and his team might not be fully prepared for the trial on the scheduled date, suggesting they should petition for more time. However, his co-counsel disagreed with this assessment. Ricco filed documents requesting to withdraw from the case, which involved the disgraced music mogul’s sex trafficking and racketeering charges. According to The Mirror US, Ricco mentioned in the document that “under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs."

Marc Agnifilo, another one of Diddy's attorneys, clarified in TMZ's Downfall of Diddy documentary that he was determined to proceed with the trial "as soon as possible." Despite Ricco's departure, he assured that his withdrawal would not impact the scheduled start date of the trial, which remains set for May 5. Ricco was part of Diddy’s legal team which also included six defence attorneys including him.

TMZ alleged that the sources claimed a “power struggle” was happening between Ricco and Agnifilo, who is the lead attorney of the case, for months before the former withdrew his name from the case. The two attorneys reportedly came to a disagreement over how to handle the sex trafficking allegations during the trial.

Ricco was blocked from speaking to Diddy

The sources also alleged to the media outlet that Ricco got annoyed after he was blocked from speaking to Diddy. His attempts to come in contact with the music mogul to discuss legal strategies were interrupted by the co-counsel which made him feel like he could not suitably defend his client. While the attorney has withdrawn his name, Ricco is not officially off the case until a judge grants him the permission to back out which will be based on the reason he provided for the request.