Diljit Dosanjh announces concert in Wembley at largest stadium in India after 'gore group' Coldplay's sold-out show

Diljit Dosanjh made history at Wembley Stadium. On Saturday, September 12, the Punjabi singer-actor became the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic London venue, performing to a packed 90,000-capacity crowd as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour. The night was already a landmark moment for Punjabi music, but Diljit had one more surprise waiting for his fans. During the concert, he announced that he will bring his stadium show to Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026.

A historic night at Wembley

On September 12, the Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi artist to headline the iconic London venue, performing to a packed 90,000-capacity crowd as part of his ongoing Aura World Tour.

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Diljit took the Wembley stage dressed in traditional attire, and had the crowd on its feet almost instantly. He kicked off the night with a Wembley twist on his signature line, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Wembley Oye! This moment will go down in the history books".

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{{^usCountry}} Diljit moved through some of his biggest hits, including G.O.A.T., Lover, Hass Hass and Born to Shine. The set brought together Punjabi music, rap and hip-hop, but it was his interaction with the audience that made the massive stadium feel less distant. Even with thousands of people watching, he kept finding ways to make the show feel personal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diljit moved through some of his biggest hits, including G.O.A.T., Lover, Hass Hass and Born to Shine. The set brought together Punjabi music, rap and hip-hop, but it was his interaction with the audience that made the massive stadium feel less distant. Even with thousands of people watching, he kept finding ways to make the show feel personal. {{/usCountry}}

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He saved one of the most emotional moments for the end. Diljit performed Main Hoon Punjabi, meaning "I am Punjab", as fireworks lit up the stadium. It was a fitting close to a night that was as much about Punjabi pride as it was about one artist's biggest concert yet.

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Diljit announces Ahmedabad stadium concert

The Wembley show also came with a big announcement for Diljit's Indian fans. While talking about the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, he brought up Coldplay's recent concert at the venue and said, "The biggest stadium is in India - Narendra Modi Stadium. Ek gorey group ne waha pe sell out kar diya tha (Coldplay). Respect for them, bahut mubarkan. India mein stadium ho, aur Punjabi udhar na ho, yeh toh phir ho nahi sakta (A group of white guys (Coldplay) sold out the venue there. Respect to them—huge congratulations. You can't have a stadium event in India without Punjabis being there; that’s simply impossible)".

He then shared the date for his own show at the stadium, announcing to the Wembley crowd, "We are doing Narendra Modi Stadium on 21 November 2026". The announcement was met with loud cheers, with fans in India quickly taking to social media to react to the news.

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This will be Diljit's second time performing in Ahmedabad after his Dil-Luminati India Tour stop in the city on November 17, 2024. Ticket prices, sale dates and booking details for the November 2026 concert have not been announced yet.

From a Punjab village to Wembley

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Speaking to the BBC, Diljit Dosanjh reflected on what performing at Wembley meant to him, especially coming from a village in Punjab. He pointed out that while artists such as Harry Styles may be familiar with stages of this scale, the moment carries a very different weight for him and his community. "It may not mean as much for someone like Harry Styles, as much as it means for us. He has performed on such stages, but for us, it's very special. Coming from a village to here - it's very special," he said. "I feel good. I feel happy. And I feel good for my people. I feel good for the next generation".

Diljit's works

Most recently, Diljit Dosanjh was seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film released in June 2026. He was also seen in Satluj, which was released unannounced after facing CBFC issues for way too long. But, after severe backlash, ZEE5 removed it from the platform within two days.