Diljit Dosanjh hypes up Rihanna's support of farmer protests as Kangana Ranaut calls her a 'fool'

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his gratitude to American singer Rihanna, after she took to social media in support of protesting farmers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Diljit Dosanjh has been supporting farmers' protests in Delhi.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has shared a picture of American singer Rihanna on his Instagram Stories, after she showed her support for protesting Indian farmers. He did not write anything with it. The picture was accompanied by her song, Run This Town.

Earlier in the day, Rihanna had shared a news report about the farmer protests, and had written "why aren't we talking about this?!."

Diljit also shared a Punjabi proverb on Twitter and wrote: "Jaat Di Kohr Kirli, Shateeriyan Nu Jaffe... (which in English means that your status in life is rather insignificant but you know how to talk big)."

A number of celebrities including, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, director Hansal Mehta, among others, reacted to Rihanna's show of support. Not only has Diljit has thrown his weight behind the agitation, he also made his presence felt in early December last year when he joined the protests at Singhu border near Delhi.

However, Kangana Ranaut did not appreciate Rihanna's stance and wrote on Twitter:

Diljit shared a picture of Rihanna on Instagram.

“We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers,” Diljit had tweeted earlier.

Praising the farmers, who had been protesting amid freezing cold and police resistance, the singer had added, “farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues should not be diverted by anyone.” The singer-actor had also quietly donated 1 crore to buy warm clothes for protesting farmers.

Diljit and Kangana had also crossed swords over the issue, with Kangana opposed to the protesting farmers. The two had exchanged sharp words on Twitter.

