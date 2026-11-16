Diljit Dosanjh reacts to criticism over his public statements, says he is grateful even to his haters

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has learnt not to let criticism get to him. The Punjabi singer, who has often faced backlash over his public statements and choices, says he is equally grateful to the people who support him and those who disagree with him.

Speaking in Spotify's global video series Day in the Life, Diljit opened up about how he looks at public reactions today. “I don't care about reactions now. When the fans meet me, they show so much love. If you love me, thank you. If you hate me, thank you so much,” he said. He went on to compare life to a movie, where everyone has a role to play. “Because life is a movie, and for me, in the movie you have different characters. You have villains, you have friends, (you have) ups and downs. So if you're playing a part on the villain side, thank you so much. You did something in my life.”

Diljit Dosanjh on taking Punjabi music global Diljit became the first Indian artiste to feature in Spotify's Day in the Life series, which has previously featured international artistes such as Central Cee, Lil Baby and Gunna. Shot in London, the 10-minute episode offers a glimpse into the singer's life away from the stage, from his laid-back mornings and love for food to his fondness for vintage fashion.

According to the singer, the growing popularity of Punjabi music worldwide is especially significant because it brings people together despite language barriers. “When someone who doesn't speak Punjabi sings along to my songs, that is the real magic of music. It doesn't need translation. Music is a feeling before it is a language, and that's why I believe Punjabi music belongs to the whole world,” he said.

Spotify's numbers reflect just how far his music has travelled. His streams have seen a year-on-year jump of 23% in Australia, 8% in New Zealand, 8% in the US and 4% in Canada. Beyond India, Canada, the US, Pakistan, the UK, Australia, Germany, the UAE, New Zealand, and Italy remain among his biggest markets.