Diljit Dosanjh roars ‘jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo’ at protesters waving pro-Khalistani flags during concert

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh was recently performing in Calgary, Canada, as part of his Aura Tour. He stopped the concert midway when he noticed some audience members waving pro-Khalistani flags. He spoke about how he has spoken about Punjab at every chance he gets, pointing out that it’s not his job to do charity work. (Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh reveals why it moved him to see 55,000 Indians fill stadium for his performance in Vancouver)

Diljit Dosanjh stops Canada concert midway

Diljit Dosanjh pointed out that he speaks of Punjab at every opportunity despite their protest.

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Videos on the internet show some audience members waving pro-Khalistan flags. Reportedly, the singer-actor stopped his concert midway to address them.

Addressing the criticism he seems to get from fellow Punjabis, he said, “My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab. We often say the national media doesn’t talk about Punjab enough. I went everywhere, including on that channel (Sony Entertainment Television for Kaun Banega Crorepati) for the sake of Punjab. I put forth Punjab’s issues there. I’ve even donated generously to my state whenever needed.” In 2025, Diljit appeared on KBC and donated the proceeds to the victims of the Punjab floods.

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to talk about his recent appearance on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon and said, “I even went on Jimmy Fallon’s show to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident. I didn’t go there to promote any film or song. I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so the national media would cover them. If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television…jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving how many flags you want to).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to talk about his recent appearance on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon and said, “I even went on Jimmy Fallon’s show to talk about Punjab and the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident. I didn’t go there to promote any film or song. I went there to bring Punjab and its issues to light so the national media would cover them. If you still have an issue that I sat across someone on television…jinne jhande dikhane dilkhai challo (then keep waving how many flags you want to).” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why Diljit Dosanjh addressed them {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Diljit Dosanjh addressed them {{/usCountry}}

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In October 2025, Diljit appeared as a contestant on KBC 17 and touched host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. Amitabh even hailed him as ‘Punjab da puttar’ (Punjab’s son) for his efforts towards relief during the floods. Reportedly, Diljit received threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, linked to the pro-Khalistan movement, after the episode aired.

According to NDTV, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that Diljit “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” by touching Amitabh’s feet. The group claimed that on 31 October 1984, Amitabh “publicly incited mobs with the slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ (Blood for Blood).” In 1984, the Bollywood veteran had denied the allegations.

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After the airing of the KBC episode, SFJ threatened to disrupt Diljit’s concerts. The singer-actor, however, advocated for peace. “I will always keep talking about love. For me, this Earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ I was born from this earth, I got my life from this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it,” he said.

On Jimmy Fallon’s show recently, Diljit spoke about the 1914 Komagata Maru incident when Indians, including Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims, were denied entry into Canada despite being British subjects.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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