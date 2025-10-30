Diljit Dosanjh says ‘only love from me’ as Sikh group threatens to disrupt concert for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is currently captivating audiences with his Asia-Pacific Aura Tour. However, his recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, where he was seen touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet, has sparked controversy ahead of his upcoming concert on 1 November in Melbourne, Australia. Diljit Dosanjh looks unfazed by SFJ's threats to disrupt his Australia concert for touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet in KBC 17.

Diljit Dosanjh says he'll always spread love

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group has reportedly threatened to disrupt the event. Amid this tension, Diljit took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about continuing to spread love despite criticism and trolling. On Thursday, Diljit shared a video from his concert in Brisbane, Australia, where he addressed the audience with an emotional speech. He said, “I will always talk about love. For me, this Earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ I was born from this earth, I got my life from this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don't care how anyone feels about it. Punjabi aa gaye oye.”

He also spoke about the power of manifestation, saying, “Many people say, ‘We manifested and God has given us this.’ They get what they wish for. I’m surprised, why manifest so much? A person should simply think in their heart about what they want to do. Only think. God will make it happen. Keep it in your heart.”

What is the controversy

The SFJ’s threats coincide with Sikh Genocide Remembrance Month. According to NDTV, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that Diljit “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” by touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet.

The group claimed that on 31 October 1984, Bachchan “publicly incited mobs with the slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ (‘Blood for Blood’),” which, they alleged, fuelled widespread violence leading to the deaths of more than 30,000 Sikh men, women, and children across India. Pannun said, “By touching the feet of Bachchan, the man whose words orchestrated genocide, Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, widow, and orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide.”

About Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura Tour

Diljit began his Aura Tour on 24 September with a concert in Kuala Lumpur, followed by performances in Hong Kong, Sydney, and most recently, Brisbane on 29 October. He is next scheduled to perform in Melbourne (1 November), Adelaide (5 November), Perth (9 November), Auckland (13 November), and will conclude the tour in Bangkok on 7 December.

Apart from this, Diljit will next be seen in Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh and written by Nidhi Dutta. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, alongside Medha Rana and Mona Singh. Border 2 is set to release in cinemas on 22 January.