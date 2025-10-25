Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Diljit Dosanjh says he dislikes this film of Amitabh Bachchan, leaves Big B in splits. Watch

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to grace Amitabh Bachchan's quiz reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The makers of the show shared a hilarious clip from the upcoming episode which shows Diljit making an honest confession about why he dislikes one of Big B's films, and his confession made the superstar burst into laughter. Diljit Dosanjh reveals he doesn't like this film of Amitabh Bachchan.

Diljit Dosanjh on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

The clip showed Diljit saying, "Jab aapki film aati thi toh bada khush hota tha ki kisi ne maar dhaad kardi toh hogaya. Ek sir aapki film mujhe acchi nahi lagi, Saudagar (When your films used to release, I’d feel really happy thinking, ‘Great, there’s finally some good action!’ But sir, there’s one film of yours I didn’t like — Saudagar)." Big B was surprised to hear this.

Diljit then explained why he didn't like the film and said, "Usmein sir unhone announce kiya ki Amitabh Bachchan ki film aarahi hai aur usmein fir aap gud bech rahe ho sir (In that film, sir, they announced that an Amitabh Bachchan movie was coming out — and then you were shown selling jaggery, sir!)." His honest confession left Big B in splits.

About Saudagar

Helmed by Sudhendu Roy, Saudagar is a 1973 Hindi film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nutan in the lead roles. The film is based on the short story Ras by Narendranath Mitra. In the film, Amitabh plays Moti, a trader who sells gur (jaggery). He falls in love with a poor but skilled worker, Phoolbanu (Padma Khanna), but marries Mahzubi (Nutan), a widow, for her exceptional talent in making high-quality gur. After becoming successful, Moti divorces Mahzubi and marries Phoolbanu, only to realise later that his prosperity was due to Mahzubi’s hard work and dedication.

Though the film didn't do well commercially, it was selected as the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 46th Academy Awards but didn’t receive a nomination. It showcased Big B in one of his early, powerful performances before his rise as the “Angry Young Man” of Indian cinema.

About the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

The upcoming episode of KBC 17 will see Diljit discussing his charitable work related to the recent Punjab floods. He will also indulge in fun banter with the host. The episode will air on Sony TV at 9 pm on October 31.