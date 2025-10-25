Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan pay final respects to advertising legend Piyush Pandey at his funeral

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan attended the funeral of ad legend Piyush Pandey in Mumbai on Saturday. Manoj Pahwa and Ashoke Pandit, among others, were also seen. Singer-actor Ila Arun, sister of the late Piyush Pandey, met the celebrities with folded hands. The 70-year-old died on Friday after suffering from pneumonia for several weeks. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attend the funeral of adman Piyush Pandey.(Photo by Satish Bate)

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan attend Piyush Pandey's funeral

In a clip, Amitabh was seen exiting Piyush's home. As he waited for Abhishek Bachchan, he spoke with Ishitta Arun, daughter of Ila Arun, and niece of Piyush. Amitabh also spoke with a smile and folded his hands after a person approached him. After paying their condolence, Amitabh and Abhishek left the venue in separate cars.

Amitabh dedicated a note to Piyush after his death

On Friday, Amitabh expressed his condolences on the death of Piyush. Taking to his blog, he described Piyush as the "most amiable friend" and a "guide." "A creative genius .. a most amiable friend, and guide .. has left us ..No words to express our grief ..Piyush Pandey, passed away this morning .. The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity. Shocked! Speechless!!" he wrote.

About Piyush's ads, film and awards

Amitabh and Piyush collaborated for the iconic polio campaign of the Government of India over two decades, apart Gujarat government's ad campaign titled Khushboo Gujarat Ki.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri were among those who paid tributes to the ad guru. The advertising legend was the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns such as Asian Paints' Har khushi mein rang laaye, Cadbury's Kuch Khaas Hai, and Fevicol's iconic Egg film.

Honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016 and the Legend Award at the London International Awards in 2024, he made history in 2004 as the first Asian to chair the Cannes Lions jury. He made his acting debut with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's acclaimed 2013 film Madras Cafe.