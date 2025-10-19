Kaun Banega Crorepati 17: Krushna Abhishek asks Amitabh Bachchan how much he gets paid, here’s how he reacted

Actors Krushna Abhishek and Sunil Grover are all set to join Amitabh Bachchan on the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, promising plenty of laughs. The promo gives fans a sneak peek, with Sunil channeling Big B and making the megastar groove on the iconic songs, and Krushna dressed as Dharmendra, leaving Amitabh roaring with laughter. Amitabh Bachchan was seen enjoying in the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Amitabh dances with Sunil Grover

Sunil and Krushna will be seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 in a Diwali special episode this Monday. The channel released a new promo of the upcoming episode on Sunday.

In the promo, Sunil appears dressed as Big B, kicking off the episode with a grand welcome. He even gets Amitabh to join him in performing the superstar’s iconic dance moves.

Later, Krushna makes a grand entrance on the set as Dharmendra and shares a playful, fun-filled conversation with Amitabh. Krushna says “yahan bahut nakli log ghum rahe hai (there are lots of imposters here).”

Krushna is then seen jokingly suspecting Amitabh of being an imposter, saying, “Aap getup mein ache lagte ho (You look good in the get up).”

Krushna then asks Amitabh how much he is getting paid for this, “Aap kitne paise lete ho (How much do you get paid).” The cheeky question leaves Amitabh laughing out loud.

Kaun Banega Crorepati started in 2025 and is currently in its 17th season. It has been hosted by Amitabh for 16 seasons and by Shah Rukh Khan for one.

Amitabh's latest projects

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier, which released in October last year to much acclaim. He will next appear in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 with Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur.

He will also lend his iconic voice as the narrator in 120 Bahadur, which features Farhan Akhtar. Based on the true story of the Battle of Rezang La in 1962, 120 Bahadur is a tale of a courageous last stand by 120 Indian soldiers from the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment against the Chinese army during the Indo-China War. The film is set to hit theatres on November 21 this year.