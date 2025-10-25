Diljit Dosanjh wins hearts as he touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet on KBC 17 set, gets welcomed with a hug. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh will appear on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 17, hosted by actor Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, Team Dosanjh shared a video that showed Diljit singing his song Main Hoon Punjab on the sets of the show. Diljit Dosanjh will be a guest on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Diljit Dosanjh appears on KBC 17, gets a hug from Amitabh Bachchan

In the video, KBC host Amitabh Bachchan introduced him as "Punjab da puttar (Punjab's son)" to the audience. Amitabh said, "Punjab de puttar Diljit Dosanjh ka main hardik abhinandan karta hoon (I wholeheartedly welcome Punjab's son)." Diljit next touched Amitabh's feet, who greeted him with a hug.

Internet is in love with Diljit's appearance on KBC

The video was shared with the caption, "Devio aur sajjno kehnde kon aa geya (Ladies and gentlemen do say who has come). KBC with @diljitdosanjh." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The crossover episode we need." A person wrote, "Respect the man who made Punjabi look premium on global screens." A comment read, "@diljitdosanjh, you made us proud worldwide. We are becoming increasingly recognised as Punjabis. Keep rising and shining." An Instagram user said, "Wow, after so long, he is on TV on the KBC show."

Recently, Diljit spoke to a fan on X (formerly Twitter) about being a part of the show. A fan asked him on X, "How was the experience on KBC?" He responded, "It's for (Punjab) flood (folded hands emoji)."

About Diljit's projects

Diljit has been busy with multiple projects. Recently, he and actor Sanya Malhotra came together for their music video Charmer. He collaborated with Manushi Chhillar for Kufar. It is a single from Diljit's album Aura. Fans will see him with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in Border 2.

The singer is also travelling to several countries for his tour--AURA. After performing in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, Diljit will hold concerts in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and Auckland. His last show, on December 7, will take place in Bangkok.