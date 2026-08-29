NEW YORK — Dolly Parton was many things: A country star, actor, philanthropist, entrepreneur, theme park enthusiast, Christian who centered acceptance in her personal theology and so much more. But for many, her death Tuesday has served as a reminder that at the heart of her legacy is her role as a songwriter. And around the world, people are streaming her songs en masse.

Dolly Parton streams skyrocket after her death, making her the most streamed artist globally

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According to evolving data released early Friday afternoon by the industry data and analytics company Luminate, audio and video streams of Parton's discography skyrocketed 2,458% on the day of her death, compared to Monday — climbing from 1.2 million to 30.5 million in the U.S. And by Wednesday, that number rose to 46.3 million.

Worldwide, her audio and video streams jumped 1,549%, from 2.5 million on Monday to 41.8 million Tuesday.

Deep Dive How much did Dolly Parton's streaming numbers increase after her death? After her death, Dolly Parton's audio and video streams surged by 2,458% in the U.S., from 1.2 million on Monday to 30.5 million on Tuesday, and reached 46.3 million by Wednesday. Why is Dolly Parton's music seeing a surge in popularity following her passing? Dolly Parton's music is experiencing a resurgence in popularity as fans remember her legacy and celebrate her contributions to music, leading to a spike in streaming and sales. What actions are being taken to honor Dolly Parton in Tennessee after her death? Tennessee intends to rename Nashville International Airport after Dolly Parton, a decision prompted by a social media campaign and statements from the state's governor.

And on Wednesday, her on-demand audio streams jumped to 79.7 million, making her the most streamed artist, globally, on that date.

In the U.S., 10 songs led the charge:

1. “Jolene” grew from over 196.2K streams on Monday to 3.3 million Tuesday and 4 million Wednesday.

2. “9 to 5” jumped from 208.6K on Monday to 3.0 million on Tuesday and 3.6 million on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. “Islands in the Stream,” her duet with the late Kenny Rogers, climbed from 165.9K on Monday to 2.1 million Tuesday and 2.9 million Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. “Islands in the Stream,” her duet with the late Kenny Rogers, climbed from 165.9K on Monday to 2.1 million Tuesday and 2.9 million Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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4. “I Will Always Love You,” Parton's performance of her own classic, a song that was later made famous by Whitney Houston's rendition, rose from 64.9K streams on Monday to 2.0 million Tuesday and 2.8 million Wednesday.

5. “Here You Come Again” followed, moving from 48.7K streams Monday to 1.5 million Tuesday to 2.1 million Wednesday.

6. Then there was “Coat of Many Colors,” with 28.9K streams Monday to 1.3 million Tuesday and 1.9 million Wednesday.

7. “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That?” climbed from 22.1K Monday to 827K Tuesday and 1.3 million Wednesday.

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8. “There Was Jesus,” her 2019 duet with Christian singer Zach Williams, rose from 85.2K streams Monday to 635.1K Tuesday and 682.0K Wednesday.

9. “My Tennessee Mountain Home” increased from 5.8K Monday to 562.3K Tuesday and 1.1 million Wednesday.

10. “Tyrant,” Parton's collaboration with Beyoncé from Bey's Grammy winning 2024 album “Cowboy Carter,” jumped from 47.8K Monday to 559.2K Tuesday and 755.5K Wednesday.

Sales for such Parton-related books as the memoir “Dolly Parton, Songteller” My Life in Lyrics” and a picture story based on her classic song “Coat of Many Colors” were also soaring. As of early Friday afternoon, three Parton books were in the top 5 on Amazon.com ’s bestseller list.

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Curious to hear more Parton? Check out The Associated Press' official playlist — from her country songs that challenge traditional gender dynamics to the greatest ballad ever committed to record — and read the stories behind them, here.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.