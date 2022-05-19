Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / Dr Taylor Swift will see you now: Singer receives honorary doctorate from New York University
music

Dr Taylor Swift will see you now: Singer receives honorary doctorate from New York University

Singer Taylor Swift is now Dr Taylor Swift after receiving an honorary degree from NYU. She delivered a long speech by embracing the ‘cringe’ at the ceremony. 
Taylor Swift at Yankee Stadium.
Published on May 19, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Grammy winner Taylor Swift was bestowed with her new title--'doctor'--as she graduated with the class of 2022 at the Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. She received an honorary doctorate in fine arts from the New York University (NYU) and celebrated her achievement by sharing 'life hacks' with the graduates of NYU. 

Singer, writer, director and producer, Taylor debuted in the music industry at the age of 15. Winning multiple titles ever since then, her recent album Folklore became the album of the year at the 2021 Grammys. She is the first female artist to win the title in the category three times. Previously, she won big with her album 1989 in 2016, followed by Fearless in 2010.

Taylor took over the stage in her honorary purple robe and shared, “I never got to have a normal college experience per se. I went to public high school until 10th grade and then finished my education doing home school work on the floor of airport terminals."

She went on and told the class of 2022 to ‘never be ashamed of trying’. “I in no way feel qualified to tell you what to do. You've worked and struggled and sacrificed and studied and dreamed your way here today. I won't tell you what to do because nobody likes that, but I will however give you life hacks for when I was starting out my dreams as a career. Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth," she added.

RELATED STORIES

 

Taylor wrapped up her 20-minutes-long speech by advising graduates that mistakes are inevitable. Referring to her hit track 22, she signed off in style and said, "We’re doing this together so let's just keep on dancing like we’re the class of 22.” While videos and pictures of Taylor from the graduation ceremony have now viral on the internet, hashtags of 'Dr Taylor Swift' is currently trending on Twitter.

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
taylor swift
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP