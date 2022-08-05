Drake launches Sidhu Moose Wala tee collection to honour ‘friend and legend’: ‘We celebrate his life and influence’

Drake has paid another tribute to late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. The American singer has launched a T-shirt collection in honour of the singer and will donate the money collected from it to a charity. Drake and his team are also in touch with Sidhu’s family to determine the recipients of the proceeds. Also Read| Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala; wears T-shirt with his picture

The American rapper was recently spotted wearing a T-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala's picture on it as he performed at a concert in Canada. He has put up the same T-shirt for sale. The t-shirt is available for sale on Drake’s website Drake Related. The tee, which carries a black and white picture of Sidhu Moose Wala, along with his name and his birth and death years-- 1993 to 2022, is being sold at $65.00 (approximately ₹5,000).

Drake’s team announced the tee collection on their social media accounts on Thursday. Sharing a video montage of Sidhu set to the tune of his song East Side Flow, which also included a glimpse of Drake wearing the T-shirt, his team wrote, “Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022). We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend. Remembering this legend with a tee available now on www.drakerelated.com.”

They also mentioned in the post, “We are working with Sidhu’s family to dedicate proceeds from this drop in his honor.”

Sidhu Moose Wala, real name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was 28 when he was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29. Drake had taken to his Instagram Stories the day after Sidhu's death to pay him tribute. He also played two songs by Sidhu-- 295 and G-Shit to honour the singer when he debuted a new radio show in June. He wore the tee featuring Sidhu’s picture at a concert on July 28.

