Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala; wears T-shirt with his picture during his concert in Toronto

Drake has paid another tribute to late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. The American rapper wore a T-shirt with Sidhu Moose Wala's picture on it as he performed at a concert in Canada on July 28. July 29 marks two months since Sidhu's death.

Pictures and videos that started doing rounds on social media on July 29 showed Drake wearing a yellow sweatshirt that carried a black and white picture of Sidhu Moose Wala. The name of the late rapper was also written below his picture, along with his birth and death years-- 1993 to 2022.

A picture of Drake in the T-shirt was also shared on the Instagram page of Sidhu Moose Wala, which his family had decided to keep active to remain connected with his fans. Previously, the Instagram page had shared videos of Sidhu's father, Balkaur Singh, getting his son's face tattooed on his arm. Sidhu’s mother Charn Kaur, also got a tattoo in the memory of her late son.

Picture of Drake shared from Sidhu Moose Wala's Instagram handle.

Sidhu Moose Wala, real name Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was 28 when he was shot dead in Punjab. Drake had taken to his Instagram Stories the day after Sidhu's death to pay him tribute. Sharing a picture of Sidhu and his mother, the musician wrote, "RIP Moose," adding a bird emoji. Drake also paid a tribute to the singer when he debuted a new radio show last month. In the first episode of his show Table for One, he played two songs by Sidhu-- 295 and G-Shit.

Producer Gaurang Doshi had previously said that Drake was a 'big fan' of Sidhu, who was also popular among other rappers in the west. Gaurang told ETimes, "Do you know Drake follows Sidhu on Instagram? Drake follows him, but Sidhu didn't follow him. Drake is a big fan of Sidhu Moose Wala."

