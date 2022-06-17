Drake pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, plays his songs on new radio show

Drake released his new album titled Honestly, Nevermind on Friday. The Canadian rapper also made his debut as a radio show host on Thursday. In his new show called Table for One, Drake played some of his favourite numbers, including two songs by Sidhu Moose Wala. The rapper paid a tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper by playing his songs 295 and G-Shit. Drake also followed Sidhu on Instagram. Read more: Drake shares pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as he offers condolences at his death, fans wish they made a song together

Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. Following his death, Drake offered his condolences, and shared a picture of Sidhu with his mother on Instagram Stories. He wrote, “RIP Moose.” Fans of the two singers shared Drake's tribute on social media; they were upset that they two could not collaborate on any song.

Sidhu Moose Wala fans reacted to Drake’s latest gesture on social media. Taking to the comments section of Instagram fan accounts sharing the news of the rapper playing Sidhu's songs, one user wrote, “Legends never die.” Another user wrote, “Thanks for this drake!” One fan commented, “Wow this is monumental.” Many others simply wrote ‘legend’ or left fire and heart emojis on the posts.

HipHop-N-More said in a report on Friday, “The Toronto superstar also debuted his new radio show called Table for One on Sound42 station on SiriusXM to build up towards the release of the new LP at midnight. Drake played some of his favorite songs and some other tunes which inspired the new Dance project, which is executive produced by Drake along with Noah “40” Shebib, Black Coffee Oliver El-Khatib and Noel Cadastre.”

After Sidhu’s death in May, celebs from the film and music industries expressed shock. Comedian Kapil Sharma remembered him as a ‘wonderful human’ in his tweet. Musician Vishal Dadlani said Moose Wala’s ‘voice and courage’ would never be forgotten. Actor and reality TV star Shehnaaz Gill also paid her tribute, tweeting, " Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo (No grief in this world can be bigger than the pain of a person, who lost a young daughter or son.)

