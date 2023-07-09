‘Wait is the world homophobic? Smh’ Drake responds to Andrew Tate, social media critics defending his pink nails

Drake, the renowned Canadian rapper, has come to the defense of his pink manicure after facing criticism on social media. The controversy began when fellow rapper Lil Yachty made a comment about Drake's appearance on an Instagram post. Among the critics there was also the name of self proclaimed mysoginist and controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate.

Tate retweeted a post about Drake's pink nails, writing, “Theres a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.”

Drake took the notice of all the critical comments and responded by accusing the world of being homophobic for the first time since his hit collaboration with 21 Savage, "Rich Flex." However, it remains unclear if Drake's comment was meant to be taken seriously or in jest.

Drake wrote, “GET OUT MY COMMENTS YOU TOLD ME TO PAINT MY NAILS SO I STOP BITING THEM AND NOW THE WORLD IS BEING HOMOPHOBIC FOR THE 1st TIME SINCE ‘RICH FLEX,'”

Drake emphasized that his song “Rich Flex” — which was released in November 2022 — “wasn’t that long ago.”

“Wait is the world homophobic? Smh.”

Drake's comment regarding criticism over his pink nails. (Instagram)

On July 3, Drake proudly displayed his newly done nails on his Instagram story. The rapper had opted for a two-toned pink set just before embarking on his It's All a Blur tour with 21 Savage. However, some fans were not impressed with Drake's new style, suggesting that he was taking the "soft girl era" too seriously and making sarcastic remarks about him potentially wearing red lipstick next.

Fans and Critics Clash over Drake's Nail Polish Choice

While some fans criticized Drake's choice of nail polish, others came to his defense, accusing the critics of being homophobic and promoting toxic masculinity. They emphasized that getting one's nails done is not limited to women and does not diminish one's masculinity. They encouraged acceptance and dismissed the negative comments as insecurities.

Drake's History of Colorful Nails

This is not the first time Drake has sported colorful nails. Just last month, he showcased a yellow manicure with a blue accent nail while promoting an online casino. The Grammy-winning artist has shown a penchant for expressing himself through unique and vibrant nail designs.

The ongoing discussion surrounding Drake's pink nail polish highlights the need for acceptance and understanding of individual choices. It challenges societal norms and encourages the celebration of diverse expressions of self. As the conversation continues, it remains to be seen how Drake's colorful nails will impact the perception of masculinity and personal style in the music industry.

