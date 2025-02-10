Drake's whereabouts revealed as he misses Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Drake will not be in the U.S. to witness his long-time rival Kendrick Lamar take the stage for the highly anticipated Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday. Instead, the God's Plan rapper will be performing in Melbourne, Australia, as part of the first stop on his Anita Max Win Tour, which includes four concerts in the city. While Lamar commands the spotlight at the big game, Drake will be focused on his own tour across the globe. Drake will miss Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show as he performs in Melbourne for his tour. (AP Photo)(AP)

Drake busy on tour during Lamar’s halftime performance

Just days after Lamar won five Grammy’s for his diss track, Not Like Us which includes defamatory words for Drake, the latter set out on a new tour in Perth Australia. The Hotline Bling rapper will be busy with his Australia tour all through March 16.

According to a video shared by a fan who attended his show in Australia, Drake closed the opening show by assuring the crowd that he was “still alive.” Many speculated that his remarks were in reference to his longstanding feud with Lamar. He said, “My name is Drake. I started in 2008, I came all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and Drizzy Drake is very much still alive.”

The rapper translated his statement into his outfit as he wore a black hoodie patterned with bullet holes, as reported by Page Six.

Lamar’s Grammy-winning speech

Accepting the Grammy award for his track, he dedicated the accolades to his hometown Los Angeles which recently suffered wildfire calamity with only charred remains left to see in several areas. In his acceptance speech, Lamar said, “This is my neck of the woods that held me down since a young pup … since I was in the studio scrapping to write the best raps and all that you know in order to do records like these.”

He continued, “I can’t give enough thanks you know to these places I rolled around since high school. You know most importantly, the people and families out in the Palisades and Altadena. This is a true test that we are going to continue to restore this city.”

The rivalry between Drake and Lamar dates back to 2013, when Lamar took aim at the Degrassi alum on Big Sean’s track “Control,” sparking one of the most talked-about rap feuds of the decade. The tension flared up again last summer, when the two artists traded diss records, reigniting their long-standing animosity. The beef took a darker turn when Lamar accused Drake of being a “paedophile” in his Grammy-winning single, bringing the conflict to a head.