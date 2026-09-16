Is Ed Sheeran's tour in trouble as opening acts, band drop out in solidarity with Macklemore, Palestine? Details inside

Singer Ed Sheeran’s tour of North and South America has been plunged into chaos Tuesday, after all of his supporting acts abruptly quit in solidarity with the rapper Macklemore, who was dropped for making pro-Palestinian comments onstage. Sheeran is now without any opening act and even a support band, which also backed out of the tour, leaving the tour's future in a limbo just days before it is set to resume.

Ed Sheeran's opening acts bow out

Ed Sheeran's upcoming pan-America tour is mired in controversy. (AP)

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The controversy erupted earlier this week when rapper Macklemore was dropped from the tour following his public remarks in support of Palestine. The rapper addressed his ouster, expressing regret at Sheeran's stance, and saying the singer told him that him saying ‘Free Palestine’ was ‘hurtful’. Hours after Ed Sheeran posted a statement distancing himself from the controversy, his backup acts from the tour posted on Instagram that they were leaving the tour.

Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, the Danish band Lukas Graham, and Finneas all posted long notes in solidarity with Macklemore and Palestine, and announced they were leaving the tour.

Rowe and Lukas Graham would have been replacements for Macklemore on Sheeran’s remaining U.S. dates, while Beoga had been performing several songs —including some the Irish folk band co-wrote — with Sheeran around the middle of each set. Finneas, who is Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, was due to tour with Sheeran in South America later this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Finneas' post was particularly scathing of Ed Sheeran. He wrote, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Finneas' post was particularly scathing of Ed Sheeran. He wrote, “Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people.” {{/usCountry}}

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Pressure mounts on Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has famously maintained an ‘apolitical’ stance through the row. But the act of his colleagues has now increased the pressure on him to actively choose a side. Both Beoga and Aaron Rowe cited their country’s history in their statements explaining their decision. “We are Irish people who understand colonialism. As founding members of the Irish Artists for Palestine movement, we are committed activists for justice and will continue to be,” Beoga said.

Aaron called Ed Sheeran a friend and said the British singer-songwriter changed his life. “But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation,” he said, adding that he couldn't “stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up.”

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Lukas Graham expressed gratitude to Sheeran and called it “a difficult decision.” Their statement referred to billionaire Robert Kraft’s role in Macklemore’s removal from the tour. “Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation. Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge,” the band posted.

Is Ed Sheeran's tour in trouble?

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The crisis started with Macklemore being dropped from the tour, purportedly at Robert Kraft's insistence. Macklemore said he was dropped from the remainder of the Loop Tour after exclaiming “Free Palestine!” during the Sept. 5 date at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium while introducing his protest song Hind’s Hall. On Monday, the rapper shared on Instagram that several U.S. venues told the promoter they would prohibit him from performing as Sheeran’s opening act, rallied by Kraft, owner of NFL’s New England Patriots. His Kraft Group also owns Gillette Stadium, where the Patriots play.

Ed Sheeran defended himself saying the decision was made by the promoters alone. The British singer also said he refused to be drawn into a public discussion about the war in Gaza. “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. Kraft, on the other hand, said the decision was due to Macklemore's “broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.”

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After the support acts dropping out, the tour's future is in jeopardy. Macklemore was scheduled to perform at eight of the 10 shows Sheeran has remaining on his stadium tour, which is scheduled to resume Saturday in Philadelphia. This is followed by stops at Gillette Stadium, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium. The Associated Press reached out to Sheeran and the tour’s promoter, the Messina Touring Group, but received no response.