Chanting protesters greeted concertgoers Saturday in Philadelphia ahead of pop superstar Ed Sheeran's first show since his tour plunged into turmoil ignited by his opening act's pro-Palestinian comments.

Ed Sheeran set to return to stage after Palestinian controversy

Rapper Macklemore was booted from Sheeran's US Loop Tour on Monday after the owners of stadiums hosting upcoming shows objected to his shouting "Free Palestine" onstage in New Jersey earlier this month.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sheeran, 35, has denied being behind the decision to remove Macklemore, blaming the tour promoter.

Four supporting acts subsequently walked out on the "Shape of You" singer, issuing public statements citing their support for Palestinians.

Sheeran has been accused by critics of failing to stand up to the stadium owners led by billionaire businessman Robert Kraft and was targeted by boycott calls.

A few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters rallied outside a subway station near Lincoln Financial Field where Sheeran was set to perform Saturday night, waving Palestinian flags and chanting "Free, free Palestine."

Officers in a dozen police cars kept watch over the peaceful gathering from a distance.

Zach Roth, 28, selling CDs near the protest, said he felt bad for Sheeran because he will get criticized "either way."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At a time when a growing number of artists are speaking out against the conflict in Gaza and West Bank settler violence, the British performer has maintained his apolitical stance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a time when a growing number of artists are speaking out against the conflict in Gaza and West Bank settler violence, the British performer has maintained his apolitical stance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn't mean I don't have them," he said Tuesday on Instagram.

However, he said, "those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum."

On Saturday, a pro-Palestinian group urged artists, fans and crew members to stay away from Sheeran's concerts.

"We now extend our call for boycotting Ed Sheeran's entire world tour, including the upcoming Latin American dates, and the as-yet-unannounced European leg," the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

- Solo show? -

No new opening acts or backing bands have been announced, and it was not known how Sheeran planned to carry out his show Saturday.

The supporting acts that quit the tour included Sheeran's backing band as well as performer Finneas, who rose to fame collaborating with his pop superstar sister Billie Eilish.

Since Israel invaded Gaza in October 2023 following the worst attack on the country in its history by militant group Hamas, the toll on Palestinians and the wider issue of Palestinian rights have emerged as a rallying cry in the entertainment industry.

From the Oscars to the Emmys, top music awards ceremonies and European film festivals, the Gaza war has frequently pushed its way onto the agenda.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The massive Israeli offensive in Gaza has left most of the territory in ruins and killed more than 73,800 people, according to the Gaza health ministry, which is under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

On Saturday, Gaza authorities said the latest Israeli fire had killed at least four people.

On the resale market, tickets for the Philadelphia show have been changing hands at a slightly brisker pace since Monday when compared to previous dates on Sheeran's tour, according to tracking site TicketData.

The price of the cheapest tickets had fallen from $123 on Monday to $48 on Saturday evening, according to the site.

bur-pel/acb/mlm

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.