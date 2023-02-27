Elton John, Harry Styles and Spice Girls turn down King Charles' invitation to perform at coronation concert in May

Elton John, Harry Styles and Spice Girls all have reportedly turned down King Charles' invitation to perform at his upcoming coronation in May. The news comes just a week after Adele and Ed Sheeran also declined the invitation to perform at the King's coronation. It has been reported that all of the three artists turned down the offer to perform because of their busy schedules. (Also read: Adele, Ed Sheeran turn down King Charles' invitation to perform at coronation concert in May)

The Buckingham Palace is gearing up for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and his wife Camilla, as they will be crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. Furthermore, there is also a special celebratory concert which is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2023. Charles was named King on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

According to reports, both Harry Styles and Elton John will be on tour in the beginning of May so they can’t make the May 7 date of the coronation to match with their schedules. As per The Sun, a source said, “Organisers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting lineup but have hit a series of challenges. Elton John was top of Charles’ list, but, due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before, then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the U.K. work. Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together, as they’ll be on much-needed downtime.”

Meanwhile, King Charles' son Prince Harry has also not confirmed whether he will be attending the coronation. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020. Last December, they released a special docu-series on Netflix titled Harry & Meghan which revealed how they became estranged from the rest of the royal family. Harry's memoir, The Spare, which was released in January, also spilled several controversial revelations about the royals.

