Exclusive || Badshah on Apple using Voodoo song at Far Out event: Happy to see the song cross over

The beats and tunes of singer Badshah’s Voodoo took over at the Apple ‘Far Out’ event, which was one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. And the rapper is happy that Indian music was the focus of attention at the global platform.

As many of the tech aficionados waited for new announcements, they were pleasantly surprised when familiar desi rhythms of Badshah’s song with J Balvin and Tainy took over at the event to unveil the brand’s latest earpods.

According to sources, Badshah didn’t know that his song would be played at the global event, and was happy to be surprised. He expressed his gratitude by sharing a video of the song being played at the launch with the Indian flag, heart and folded hand emoji.

“I had absolutely no idea that my song Voodoo was going to be played for Apple’s keynote event. When I heard it I thought it was played only for the India market so I checked my settings to confirm but then got to know that it’s just 1 event streamed live worldwide,” an excited Badshah tells us.

For the 36-year-old, his collaboration with J Balvin was an important stepping stone in his career, and he is glad that it continues to make the right notes in a world beyond music as well. “I was so happy and surprised to see my song being integrated for the new launch, a big shout out to them from my side as well. This collaboration of mine on Voodoo with JBalvin who’s the biggest Latino superstar is extremely ground breaking and very important for the Indian music industry and for my career as well,” the rapper shares.

Right now, he is just cherishing the moment of recognition. “This collaboration just puts all of us onto another pedestal all together. I’m really happy to see that Voodoo has crossed over and has such a long life,” says the rapper, who has found a strong foothold in the industry with his hit tunes such as Jugnu, Mercy and Genda Phool.

In fact, the inclusion of the song led to a frenzy among fans as well, who took to social media to express their excitement. “When Badshah’s Voodoo got recommended to me I skipped it. Now they played it during the reveal of Airpods Pro 2 now I like it. See? Apple’s good at selling stuff,” wrote one user, while another shares, “Take a bow Badshah”.

“It is your boy Badshah,” posted one user, with one commenting, “You know what’s the best feeling? Apple using Indian music to represent its product”.

Last year, a desi touch was infused at the Apple event through the tunes of the 1971 song Dum Maro Dum, composed by RD Burman and sung by Asha Bhosle.

