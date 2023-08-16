Fans divided as ‘RM apologise to Muslims' trends on Twitter - Did BTS's Namjoon cross a line?

A recent online uproar has sparked a heated debate surrounding BTS' RM, also known as Kim Namjoon, after he shared Frank Ocean's song 'Bad Religion' on his Instagram story. The tag "RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS" began trending, leading to a flurry of opinions from fans on both sides of the argument.

Social media firestorm

BTS's RM faces backlash over sharing Frank Ocean's song on his Instagram story, fans split on perceived Islamophobia.(Photo by Twitter/joonfanpage)

Critics expressed their concerns about the song choice, accusing RM of being Islamophobic due to the perceived implications of the song's lyrics. One tweet read, "BTS’ RM shared an Islamophobic song on his IG story and I’m talking about me and all Muslims that this is shameful bcs he’s a @/UNICEF ambassador who is supposed to fight racism not to support and what is happening now is he insulting Islam openly?"

Another tweet asked RM to remember his substantial Muslim fanbase: "It’s the biggest mistake he ever made, man you have a big Muslim fandom out there they always respect you as a person make change in this sick world! And protect you from hate! This is how you return the favor to them?? RM APOLOGISE TO MUSLIMS."

However, a group of fans jumped to RM's defense, emphasizing that the song's true meaning should be understood. One tweet clarified, "Before you go critiquing Namjoon, please educate yourselves on the song's true meaning. It’s not an Islamophobic song. It’s a song depicting the struggle of being gay while also religious."

Decoding 'Bad Religion' by Frank Ocean

Ocean's "Bad Religion," released in 2012, is renowned for its exploration of unrequited love in the face of religious struggles. The song's title often causes misunderstandings due to its reference to the Islamic phrase "Allahu Akbar." Fans defending RM emphasized that the song addresses the struggle of being gay while adhering to religious beliefs, rather than being Islamophobic.

Frank Ocean, through "Bad Religion," significantly contributed to the discussion about homosexuality in the hip-hop world. The song was a bold step forward, making him one of the first major stars to openly discuss same-sex attraction in the genre. The track's lyrical depth highlights the predicament of unreciprocated love, using religion as a backdrop.

As a tweet elaborates, "Ocean’s negative response to 'Allahu akbar' is apparently what then compels the driver to recommend that he pray. At first, Frank seems to perceive no harm in the idea but then concludes that 'if it brings me to my knees, it’s a bad religion'." The song thus delves into Ocean's internal struggle with his sexual orientation and his questioning of established religious norms.

Many of the tweets criticizing RM's post appeared to misconstrue the meaning of 'Bad Religion', associating it with Islamophobia. However, fans contended that the song isn't a direct attack on Islam, but rather a reflection of Ocean's personal experiences and emotions.

'Bad Religion' by Frank Ocean - The Coachella incident

The song's controversy isn't new, with Ocean facing backlash during his Coachella Music Festival performance in 2023. While the song remains a cornerstone of his discography, it has sparked debates about the intersection of art, identity, and intention.

As RM finds himself caught in the crossfire of social media interpretations, it's important to remember the context of the song and its deeper implications. As a member of BTS and a UNICEF ambassador, RM has consistently advocated for positive change and understanding. It's crucial for fans to engage in informed discussions before jumping to conclusions and demanding apologies.

While the storm of controversy rages on, it's clear that a nuanced understanding of the song's lyrics is essential to fully comprehend the message that Frank Ocean intended to convey.

