Fans notice Taylor Swift's brother, Ryan Reynolds, Haim sisters have all unfollowed Joe Alwyn on Instagram

Nearly two weeks after it was revealed that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have split after dating for six years, it seems the singer's family and friends have unfollowed her ex on Instagram. Fans have spotted that Taylor's brother Austin Swift, along with friends, actor Ryan Reynolds and the Haim sisters, Este, Alana and Danielle, are not following Joe anymore. The actor, however, is still following them all, including Taylor. The singer does not follow anyone on her Instagram account. (Also read: Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after dating for six years; split wasn't 'dramatic': Report)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were together for six years.

Earlier this month, during Taylor's Eras tour, it was revealed that Joe and Taylor broke up due to "differences in their personalities." The couple's breakup was confirmed by People magazine. In between performing on tour, Taylor has been stopping by New York City to spend time with friends after the breakup news. She was seen with close friends Ryan Reynolds and his wife, actor Blake Lively on Wednesday night in New York for dinner. As of Thursday, April 20, sharp Taylor fans noticed that Austin, Ryan and the Haim sisters all were no longer following Joe.

Taylor's brother Austin, Ryan Reynolds and Alana Haim all unfollowed Joe on Instagram.

There was also an email submission sent to the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi on Instagram which hinted that Taylor and Joe might have had a less than amicable breakup. The Instagram account also hinted the news of the breakup was likely 'leaked' by Joe's team.

Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi also confirmed the news on Instagram.

Joe and Taylor are said to have first met up at the 2016 Met Gala and began dating after that. In May 2017, it was reported that they had been official for months. The actor has also collaborated with Taylor on 10 songs, which he co-wrote and/or co-produced under the pseudonym William Bowery. These include six songs on Folklore, three songs on Evermore and one song Sweet Nothing on her newest album Midnights.

Many reports say the actor was uncomfortable with the amount of scrutiny their relationship received because of Taylor's fame. A source told People, "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public.. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

They also shared that while the couple had discussed marriage, "ultimately" Taylor and Joe "weren't the right fit for one another." The source added, "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together."

