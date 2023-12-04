Fans want Taylor Swift to ‘stay away’ from the Mahomes amid Jackson Mahome sexual assault allgeations

Fans have been urging the American singing icon, Taylor Swift to ‘stay the h*** away’ from the Mahomes, amid social media influencer Jackson Mahomes' sexual assault allegations.

Jackson stands accused of three counts of aggravated sexual battery relating to an incident that he was arrested for, earlier this year in May.

The 23-year-old influencer is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. He enjoys a following of more than a million followers on TikTok and 248K followers on Instagram to date.

Additionally, in March he was accused of assault by staff at a local Kansas City bar, where he allegedly shoved a young male waiter multiple times before forcibly kissing, the bar owner, Aspen Vaughn, in her office at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge.

On Sunday, Taylor was seen at the Chiefs face-off with the Packers in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Here, the music icon was seen in close proximity to Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes and her brother-in-law, Jackson.

Thus, fans have been urging the singer to maintain her distance from the accused Jackson and even Brittany, who apparently in the past has shared posts criticising Taylor and her music.

Many have even gone on to accuse the singer of helping Jackson with good PR amid the allegations scandal.

Users on X have been sharing their feelings about the same such as:

“I love Taylor and will always back her up but not when she’s wrong. She needs to stay the hell away from the Mahomes family especially Jackson. You can’t be outspoken about sexual assault and then hang out with someone who committed sexual assault and their supporters,” wrote a fan on X.

"idk what else to say except @taylorswift13 PLEASE stop hanging out with this clown, SHE DON’T EVEN LIKE YOU!" wrote another, attaching screenshots of posts where Brittany is seen criticising Taylor for ‘winning everything’ and asking when she is going to find ‘something different to write about besides boys and relationships.’

“now why was taylor clinging onto brittany mahomes??? girl stand up” added another.