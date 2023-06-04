Fantagio announces new memorial space for late ASTRO singer Moonbin

Popular K-pop group ASTRO's member Moonbin died on April 19, at the age of 25. He was found dead at his home in southern Seoul. Now, his agency Fantagio has announced a new memorial space for the ASTRO singer in a new statement. (Also read: ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo pays tribute to late friend Moonbin by singing cover of his favourite song Stalker, shares old pics)

Post Moonbin's death his agency Fantagio Music had released a statement saying, "On April 19, ASTRO member Moon Bin unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky." The agency also added, “In order for the bereaved family, who has fallen into great sorrow due to this sudden tragedy, to be able to respectfully mourn the departed and say their goodbyes, we entreat you to please refrain from speculative or malicious reports.”

Now, as per a report by Soompi, Fantagio has shared a statement regarding Moonbin’s new memorial space, which is to be built at Gukcheongsa Temple. The statement began: "This is Fantagio. First, we express our deep gratitude to AROHA (ASTRO’s official fan club) for personally visiting the Sky Park until the 49th day since the late Moonbin’s passing, reminiscing of Moonbin’s most shining moments together and sharing sorrow while providing comfort.

"We fully empathize with AROHA’s wishes to honor Moonbin a while longer. Therefore, after long and careful discussion with the bereaved family, we have prepared an external memorial space so that AROHA who always send unsparing love can greet Moonbin for a little while longer. Although Moonbin’s religion is not Buddhism, at the request of the bereaved family, we have prepared the “Moon’s Space” at an area in Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, and [the memorial place] will run long-term starting from June 7, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. KST. It may be very uncomfortable because the road to Gukcheongsa is uphill and narrow, but we sincerely hope that it becomes a space that AROHA can comfortably visit anytime and feel at least a little soothed and comforted."

The statement further added details about the operating hours, directions to reach the place, and other important information on the place. It said, "1. Information on operating hours- Gukcheongsa is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. However, please make sure to visit at 5:30 a.m. at the earliest and leave by 6:30 p.m. Furthermore, the parking lot inside Gukcheongsa will be closed from 6 p.m, and entry by car will not be possible, so please arrive by at least 5:30 p.m. to AROHA who [are arriving] on their own vehicles.

"2. Directions- Address to Namhansangseong Gukcheongsa: 105 Namhansangseong-ro 780 gil, Namhansangseong-myeon, Gwangju City, Gyeonggi Province.

"As Gukcheongsa is a Buddhist temple located within the mountains of Namhansangseon, please understand there many be many inconveniences in transportation and travel. Furthermore, it is a rough hiking trail that you have to walk, so we recommend you to bring water in advance. Foreign visitors are expected to experience various inconveniences when using taxis, so please refrain from using taxis.

"3. Information on refraining from leaving floral tribute- We would be grateful if you please refrain from leaving food and floral tributes and [only leave] letters and notes. We fully understand that they are for Moonbin, but the Buddhist temple is located in the mountains, so it is difficult to preserve them intact due to insects and debris. We plan on installing a board on one side of the Moon’s Space so that AROHA can attach notes, and we are going to collect them regularly and store them all valuably. We would be grateful if you could place the letters inside the letterbox placed at the Moon’s Space.

"We express our deep gratitude to AROHAs who are always with ASTRO."

Moon Bin, who performed as Moonbin, was a member of the group ASTRO and also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha. Before his death, Moonbin and Sanha were set to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert; one of the largest K-pop joint concerts in South Korea, in May.

