‘Rest in peace’, fans mourn death of ASTRO's Moonbin, Police suspect suicide

Well-known K-pop group Astro’s Moonbin has been found dead at this residence in Seoul, South Korea’s Gangnam Neighborhood. He was 25. His personal manager reportedly discovered his body on Wednesday night. Image Credit: Han Myung-Gu

Meanwhile, Seoul Police has stated that the cause of the death was suicide, ‘It appears that Moonbin took his own life,’ adding, ‘We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.’

Fantagio, ASTRO’s management company issued a formal statement on Moonbin’s demise. It read, “This is Fantagio. First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.”

The whole K-pop fandom is currently in heartbreak. They are in complete disbelief and utter shock. Fans poured out their condolences clips and messages over Twitter. K-pop community around the world expressed their heartbreaking emotions. Twitter trends show an outpouring of grief from fans.

One shared a 32sec reel of Moonbin, saying, “This is so heartbreaking I just saw this vid literally few days ago…rest in peace, Moonbin.”

“My deepest condolences to Moon sua, their parents, friends and family, to his brothers ML, JinJin, Eunwoo, Rocky and Sanha. I pray to the Almighty God for Moonbin’s soul to rest in peace.Gonna miss that eye smile of yours. Rest in peace, my love,” tweeted @jaimochipark.

Kimchi_chic expressed, “Omg no celebrity death has shook me to the core like this. I was literally watching his gancams in rotation yesterday! Not only was he super talented and beautiful, he seemed like such kind human being too RIP Moonbin, I’ll never get over this.”

One K-pop fan cherished Moonbin’s smile saying, “Moonbin has such an infectious smile that could light up a room & the most beautiful heart. My deepest condolences go out to his family friends, Astros, arohas & everyone who loved him so dearly, rest in peace Moonbin, you’ll forever be our sunshine.”

Moonbin has to be the latest K-pop idol who left us in recent years. Singer and Actress Goo Hara was also found dead in her residence, in Seoul, back in 2019. K-pop star Sulli took her life after facing cyberbullying.

Moon was in the middle of his Fan Con Tour.